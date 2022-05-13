Jimmy Butler, Heat eliminates the Sixers in 6 games

Jimmy Butler put 32 points away from his old team. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

It’s been an extraordinarily exciting season for Philadelphia 76ersNow the season is over.

Sixers have been eliminated by Miami Heat In six games on Thursday, Losing Game 6 of the second round series 99-90 In a match that slipped quickly into a disastrous third quarter. The Heat will qualify to face the winner of the Boston Celtics – Milwaukee dollars series, which the Bucks currently lead 3-2.

The game started ominously with Danny Green‘s Major knee injury And Matisse ThibaultEarly unpleasant problem. Philadelphia struggled enough to trail by just a point in the first half, but then the Heat started.

Miami opened the second half with a score of 19-4 and the Sixers didn’t come close to making it a game again. By the middle of the fourth quarter, ESPN commentators were praising the team, Sixers fans were leaving and players were letting in some embarrassing offensive rebounds.

Old friend Jimmy Butler ended up leading the Heat in the playoff series, finishing the season with 32 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Max Strauss He also continued the breakout campaign with a 20-point effort, 11 rebounds and five assists.

while, Joel Embiid He took a huge load and didn’t do much with it, scoring 20 points in a shocking 7 of 24 shot and 12 rebounds, while James Harden He was much calmer than the team had hoped for, with 11 points, 4 out of 9 shootings, nine assists, and four rebounds.

Harden went goalless in the second half.

The Sixers drama season is over

Even with Joel Embiid’s second-best player performance, it seems safe to say this season hasn’t gone according to plan for Philadelphia.

You may remember a particular guard post by the name Ben SimmonsWho started the season and didn’t play for the Sixers and ended up not playing for a team Brooklyn Networks. The Sixers persevered despite losing one of their most important players, but flawed, and they seemed to find their answer when they turned Simmons into Harden, their former best player.

The roster with Embiid and Harden and some strong shots in the support team seems like a recipe for offensive dominance. The partnership was successful enough in the regular season, but Harden didn’t take off in the playoffs (not a new story with him), and Game 6 ended up being his least of his moments.

There has been a lot of good for the Sixers this year, on top of which is the emergence Therese MaxiBut the team finds itself again early in the playoffs. The team still hasn’t made the Eastern Conference Finals since the Allen Iverson days, and we have to see if it’s guaranteed to stand out this season or undergo another overhaul.