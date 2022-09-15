Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Bronson For Emmys: ‘I Drank Too Much’

He seems to regret lying in the job.

After the backlash, Late Night presenter Jimmy Kimmel has apologized to Quinta Bronson for interrupting Emmy’s speech with a “stupid” stunt – which He got accused of exercising “white privilege.” by social media critics. The comedian released a mea culpa during Bronson’s appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday.

“Congratulations on your Emmy. I missed it, how did it go?” Kimmel, 54, Sarcastic while welcoming the author of “Abbot Elementary” to the show. “That was the stupid comedy part that we thought was going to be funny. I lost and then drank too much and then got dragged on stage.”

Jimmy Kimmel apologized to Quinta Bronson for ruining her Emmy moment.

The former Man Show host was referring to it For the infamous accident now Presenter Will Arnett drags Kimmel off his feet on stage as part of a skit before being announced the winner for Best Writing in a Comedy Series at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Arnett, 52, joked that “Jimmy can’t be here tonight” because he had too many “skinny margaritas” after losing an Emmy for his late-night series for the 13th time in a row.

When Arnett announced Bronson’s winning an Emmy for the ABC series “Abbott Elementary,” Kimmel lay on his back in front of the microphone for the duration of her speech.

This led to a backlash on social media With many critics accusing An artist personifies “white privilege” by destroying a black woman’s Emmy moment. Even the “disrespect” trick earned Kimmel tongue tie backstage Written by Sherrill Lee Ralph, star of “Abbott Elementary.”

Needless to say, the “The Real O’Neals” star appears to be regretting his bizarre award.

“People got upset and said I stole your moment,” Kimmel told Bronson on the last episode of his show. “Maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did.”

He continued, “I’m sorry I actually did that and also the last thing I want to do is to bother you because I think so much about you. And I hope we know that.”

Quinta Brunson (R) has accepted outstanding writing for a comedy series on “Abbott Elementary” from Will Arnett (L), as Jimmy Kimmel stands on stage during the 74th Primetime Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

Fortunately, Bronson, who has previously stated that she doesn’t mind the sitcom, accepted his apology, saying, “Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It’s very kind of you to say that.”

“I honestly had such a good time having such a good time, like, ‘I won my first Emmy!” The actress added kindly. “I was there very happy and was busy for the moment and having a good time.”

In fact, the comic writer even took revenge on Kimmel interrupting the opening monologue, Get audible giggles and cheers from the audience.

“You’re a little early to meet you, it’s after the commercials,” the late presenter remarked as Bronson walked around the stage with Amy in her hand.

The “Big Mouth” actress replied, “Oh I know but I have a bit of a favor to ask, actually.” “So you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to give your acceptance speech? And then you get less time because someone is doing a stupid comedy that goes on for too long?”

Bronson retaliates by interrupting Kimmel’s opening monologue with her Emmy speech. Jimmy Kimmel Live

Then she paraphrased Amy’s onstage speech hilariously to frantic applause, gushing out: “Well, thank you—once again—to the Academy for such a wonderful honor.”

“I would also like to thank Randall Einhorn, Michelle Nader, Big Andy, Margie, Aaron Warenberg and Channing Dungey, Persona PR, all fans of the show. And the internet for raising me!” Bronson added to the audience’s applause.

Kimmel ended the clip with one last apology, saying, “I was stupid, and I have news: it’s going to happen again.”