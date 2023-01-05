Jin Shah was ripped off by a woman who obtained a restraining order before sentencing

Jin ShahThe upcoming sentence could be even tougher thanks to a woman who tipped off a restraining order to the feds she once placed against the reality star…and prosecutors want the judge to take that into consideration.

Prosecutors in Jane’s federal fraud case filed new documents this week asking the court to hear a 2019 restraining order obtained by a woman who claims she had some trouble with the “Housewives of Salt Lake City” star.

The feds say the woman reached out to them via letter and now wants a judge to take a look at how she described their interaction.

With the upcoming hearing on Jane on Friday, prosecutors want to make sure the judge sees what the woman is saying, because they believe it aligns with how JS interacts with others. In other words, they believe the woman’s account will support what they claimed to have discovered about Jane’s character during these proceedings—and it appears prosecutors hope that this will lead to a harsher sentence.

Now, as to what this mysterious woman claims happened, it’s an anecdote… dating back almost 4 years, when she claims JS is stalking and harassing her.



Play video content





TMZ has obtained her restraining order documents from that time, which were filed in Nevada, and they detail an alleged attempt her husband had had with Jen — which erupted into an outburst when the woman sent screenshots of the texts to her husband. See also Charlie Sheen still doesn't support Sammy's daughter's only fanpage

The woman claims that when Jane tried to confront her, she ignored her—which allegedly angered Jane to the point of driving her across state lines to try to see the woman in person. She claims that Jane showed up on her doorstep unannounced at 2:30 in the morning.

She says she eventually called the police, and eventually…the woman got a TRO. It’s unclear what happened next – but prosecutors seem to want the judge to hear about it anyway before deciding how many years Shah has served in the fraud case.

Remember, the feds are asking 10 years at least behind bars.