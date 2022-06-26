Jodi Sweetin pushed to the ground by cops in protest of abortion rights



Jodi SweetinBest known for playing Stephanie Tanner in Full House, she was stopped by police during an abortion rights protest, and attacked with concrete.

Judy was with other protesters on a Los Angeles highway when the LAPD began blocking their path… Judy ended up near the officers when she was pushed back into the crowd – she stumbled over the sidewalk and tossed her to the ground.

The original loader claimed that she was trying to drive the group off the highway, and that was when she was pushed back… The crowd started chanting “No justice, no peace,” and Jodi quickly joined her afterwards.

Jodie tells TMZ… “I am so proud of the hundreds of people who came out yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant grievances handed over from the Supreme Court. Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and we take action. This will not deter us, and we will continue to struggle.” For our rights. We will not be free until we are all free.”

And it’s doing well after the incident – the entire event was supposed to be a peaceful protest against abortion rights.

We’ve reached out to the LAPD for comment… So far, no word has been received.