As you mentioned, United Nations member states met on Monday afternoon in the historic General Assembly in New York to urgently discuss a resolution condemning Moscow’s annexation of Ukrainian territories.

The text, co-drafted by the EU and submitted by Ukraine, is due to be put to a vote on Wednesday. By doing so, Westerners hope to demonstrate that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is isolated on the international stage.

However, deadly strikes on Monday morning monopolized the session: representatives of the two warring nations crossed swords in an electric atmosphere.

“Russia has proven once again that it is a terrorist state that must be stopped in a strong way”, hammered Ukraine’s ambassador to the UN, Serhii Kislitsia. His Russian counterpart, Vasily Nebenzia, responded by comparing the Kiev regime. “The Most Outrageous of Terrorist Organizations”.

Before the General Assembly, the UN “Deep Shock”He had condemned the Russian bombings by speaking out“The escalation of a new unacceptable war” including the general public “pay high price”. Days before the bombings, after Russia blocked a similar speech at the Security Council, it decided to bring a file on the annexation of Ukrainian regions to its General Assembly, where each of the 193 members could vote without a veto. , September 30.

A draft text consulted by Agence France-Presse condemns the links “illegal” Territories located in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson “Polls” And insists that these actions are not “No Performance” Under international law. He asked that no one recognize these annexations and that Russian troops be withdrawn immediately. See also Senior German officials are suspected of spying for Moscow

Russia hit back over the weekend in a scathing letter to all member states “Western Representatives” whose shares “Has nothing to do with upholding international law”. Monday’s session was marred by a procedural battle by Moscow to get a vote on the resolution through a secret ballot.