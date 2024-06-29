Joe Biden famously called the New York Times to drop out of the race

Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images “President Biden Should Quit Race to Serve His Country,” the New York Times editorial board headlined this Friday, June 28.

UNITED STATES – A candidate who no longer holds water? The The New York Times In an editorial published this Friday, June 28, he called on Joe Biden to drop out of the race for the White House. Four months before the US presidential election, the day after a tough debate for Donald Trump versus Joe Biden, this unprecedented signal comes from a prestigious US newspaper.

The editorial placed on the front page of the site reads, “ To serve the country, President Biden should leave the race » to the White House. The The New York Times It describes Joe Biden this way. Shadow of the Leader »After the 81-year-old president Failed Self Test ».

Unrecognizable, Joe Biden slurred words, didn’t finish some sentences and stared off into space during Thursday’s televised battle against his Republican predecessor.

“Joe Biden has been an admirable president. Under his leadership, the country has prospered and begun to address long-term challenges, and the wounds opened by Joe Trump are beginning to heal. But the greatest public service Joe Biden can provide today is to announce that he will not seek re-election.By the New York Times.

“Find the courage to tell the truth to the party leader”

Its editorial board brings together eminent authors and should reflect the values ​​of the media. According to His statementsystem “Freedom and progress through democracy and capitalism support the liberal order of progressive nations” But she is also searching “Promoting fair governance, civil rights, equal opportunities, a healthy planet and a good life for the most vulnerable members of society”.

Historically, the newspaper has supported Democratic policies and candidates, and while it covers a wide range of subjects, its editorial often reflects perspectives aligned with the American political left.

So it is significant that the newspaper group demands that Biden be replaced this Friday. SWe edit He believes so “Democrats who have bowed to Joe Biden must now find the courage to tell the truth to the party leader.” Further, “The confidants and advisers who promoted the president’s candidacy … must recognize the damage to Joe Biden’s reputation and the slim chances he has of repairing it.”Journalists insist.

A movement is already underway: This Friday, members of the Democratic Party strongly questioned Biden’s ability to pass a new mandate, sparking a firestorm within the party. For his part, the US president promised he could. Do the work »In this process he received the support of his two predecessors, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

