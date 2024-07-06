Joe Biden has been abandoned by big Hollywood donors

Joe Biden attends a fundraiser with Barack Obama and Jimmy Kimmel at the Peacock Theater on June 15, 2024 in Los Angeles. Alex Brandon / AB

On Saturday June 16, Joe Biden marched with Barack Obama on stage at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. All of Hollywood was in attendance, including George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, who spoke at Radio City Music Hall in New York in March at an exhibition that raised more than $26 million and $30 million. But since his disastrous debate against Donald Trump on June 27, Hollywood figures, the most supportive of Democrats since Bill Clinton, have abandoned Joe Biden. The American president does not want to give up: in a much-anticipated interview with the ABC channel on Friday, he promised. “There is no one more deserving [lui] Be president or win this election”. How much longer can this be?

Several major donors have announced they will freeze their funding to the Democratic campaign, forcing the 81-year-old president to drop out of the race. “Money is the lifeblood of a campaign, and the only way out is when the money starts to dry up.”Ari Emanuel is a famous Hollywood agent, major Democratic donor and former chief of staff to Barack Obama when his brother Rahm was in the White House.

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, who along with his wife has donated more than $20 million to the Democratic Party in recent years, has called for the president to be impeached. “Biden must step aside to allow a strong Democratic leader to defeat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous.”He announced to The New York Times.

Walt Disney’s granddaughter Abigail announced she was withdrawing her support. “I want to freeze all contributions to the party until they make Biden the leader of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are too high. Abigail Disney announced in a lengthy statement to CNBC. “Unless Biden Resigns, Democrats Will Lose” she warns.

“Pass the Torch and Consolidate Your Legacy”

Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former Disney executive and major fundraiser, was caught in the crossfire, according to the investigation. Financial Times, Last year Mr. For making sure Biden is in top shape. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (New York) and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Calif.) participated in emergency meetings with donors. The pressure seems to be at its maximum not just in Hollywood, but throughout the American economic elite.

