It is Jowar. Joe Biden, President of the United States, the Democratic Party’s re-election candidate, announced this Sunday, July 21, that he is withdrawing from the race for the White House. An earthquake in the US presidential election campaign was marked by an assassination attempt against Donald Trump on Saturday, July 13.

I believe it is in the best interests of my party and myself to step down till the end of my term and focus solely on fulfilling my duties,” he said in a press release. Social website (formerly of Twitter), and announced that he would be speaking “this week” to provide “details on his decision.”

The announcement comes less than four months before the elections scheduled for November 5. A new Democratic nominee must face a Republican challenger to replace him.

It comes amid growing doubts about 81-year-old Joe Biden’s ability to serve another four years as US president.

Criticism mounted after a disastrous debate against Donald Trump, initially discreet as the Democratic president stuck out his tongue. In front of millions of Americans, the octogenarian appeared in constant difficulty, struggling to express himself as his opponent clearly aligned one argument after another.

A candidate under pressure for weeks

Representatives in the House, some senators… and even George Clooney or the editorial office of the New York Times: Biden’s supporters at the beginning of the year, all asked him to “pass the torch” after Thursday, June 27.

Democratic incumbents Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer also gave up. Ancient Speaker The current leader of the Democratic majorities in the House and Senate understood that a defeat for Joe Pine would mean a “red tide” in Congress in November, the same day Americans go to the polls to elect their president. Their Representatives and Senators.

At the start of the month, however, Ettakanier promised that he could only quit if “the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race.’

But on Thursday, July 11, in a sign of the end, Joe Biden committed the biggest blunder of his mandate by calling Volodymyr Zelensky “President Putin” during a NATO summit in Washington. Two hours later, at a press conference live and on prime time, he replaced Kamala Harris with his “Vice President Trump.”

On Saturday, July 13, everything accelerated after the assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden was confirmed to have Covid-19 when the former White House tenant was given a hero’s welcome at the Republican convention in Milwaukee. In an interview that aired two hours after his campaign was suspended and the quarantine began, the Democrat said he would reevaluate his candidacy … if he was diagnosed with a medical problem.

A CensusReleased on Wednesday July 17, nearly two-thirds of Democratic voters said they favor withdrawing Joe Biden’s nomination in favor of another candidate.

For his part, Donald Trump was officially nominated as the Republican presidential nominee on Monday, July 15. He chose Republican Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate.

