Joe Biden promises “swift and tough additional economic measures” if the territories are annexed by Russia

For Silvio Berlusconi, Vladimir Putin was “pushed” to invade Ukraine

“ [Vladimir] Putin found himself in a very difficult and dramatic situation.Roy Silvio Berlusconi explained on public television Thursday evening that the boss of Forza Italia (right) is running in Sunday’s legislative election alongside two far-right parties, Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia and the League, Matteo Salvini. Opinion polls suggest that these three organizations should win the elections.

“A mission from the two pro-Russian republics of the Donbass went to Moscow and talked to everyone, radios, newspapers, TVs, party members. [de Vladimir Poutine], the party’s ministers, later visited him as a delegation and told him: “Zelensky has intensified the attacks of Ukrainian forces against our forces on our borders. We are now 16,000 dead. Please stand up for us because we don’t know what would have happened without you.”He created.

According to him, then there was Vladimir Putin “It was originally called by the Russian people, by their party, by the ministers, to launch this ‘special operation’, according to which Russian troops must reach Kyiv within a week, and a decent people’s government will replace the Zelensky government, and resume in a week”.

His comments sparked an outcry, and Silvio Berlusconi said on Friday. “simplified”provokes a war “unreasonable”. “We will always be on the side of Europe, America, the West, the Atlantic Alliance”, He promised on Instagram.

Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta finished second to Georgia Meloni in the legislative elections. “Defamatory and serious statements”. On Twitter, Pieyre-Alexandre Anglade, head of the European Affairs Committee of the National Assembly in France, Silvio Berlusconi, Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini were accused. “Putin’s Toys”. “The consequences of this Sunday’s elections in Italy will reach far beyond the borders of the peninsula. “Europe’s unity against Russia is also at stake.”He estimated. See also France expels six Russians accused of spying