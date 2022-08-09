Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani Join FX Series Season 5 – Deadline

Fargo The main cast of the upcoming fifth season concluded with Joe Kerry (Stranger Things, Free Man), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barber Shop: The Next Cut) And the Richa Moorjani (I never did before) Joining the previously announced Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Lee.

In 2019, the fifth season of the Noah Hawley anthology series answers the question, When isn’t a kidnapping a kidnapping, and what if you’re not your wife?

Joe Kerry will play Gator Tillman. Morris will play Wet Farr. Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead.

Hawley and his production company 26 Keys lead the creative team for the latest edition of the award-winning series. Warren Littlefield also serves as an executive producer across his production company The Littlefield Company, along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the main studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.

Joe Kerry plays Steve Harrington in Netflix’s Weird things. He recently wrapped up production in a romantic drama film, Orange jam , Along with Camila Moroni and Aldis Hodge. He also starred opposite Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, and Lil’ Reale Hurry in free man Comedy horror drives cheerful Directed by Eugene Kotilyarenko. Keri is represented by Gersh, 3 Arts Entertainment, and Goodman Genow Schenkman.

Morris recently played the titular role in He woke up which aired for two seasons on Hulu. It can also be seen in the National Geographic Limited Series Valley of the Boom And in the latest release from Sony, bloodshot, opposite Vin Diesel, and in the Danny Boyle feature film, yesterday. Morris is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360 and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Moorjani is best known for her role in the Netflix drama Mindy Kaling I never did before, which recently concluded production on its fourth and final season. Moorjani is represented by A3 Artists Agency, Anonymous Content, Goodman, Genow and Schenkman.