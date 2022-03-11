Joe Millionaire’s Kurt Sawers has already been separated from the eventual winner

In tonight’s finale of “Joe Millionaire: Rich or Poor” Kurt Source He finds love, but TMZ has learned there’s another plot twist — one you won’t see on the show.

So, this is where we present to you brake alert …just in case you’re on the West Coast and don’t want to know how it ends until you see it on FOX.

Well, for everyone else…here’s the biggest upset news: Kurt chooses Amanda Pace In the end, not Caroline!!! This is the first shock, and the second is…Kurt and Amanda are already Donzo!!!

A source close to the former couple told TMZ… They called off their relationship again in December, shortly after the show wrapped up filming in the fall.

For those keeping the points or placing bets, the pairing ended up only a month and a half long.

We were told that there wasn’t anything specific that caused the split… instead, they simply realized that their relationship wasn’t going to work outside of the show because their lives were headed in different directions. Simply… they weren’t just a great, sentimental match.

We were told it had nothing to do with the fact that Amanda found out what viewers knew all season long – that Stephen McBee He’s the millionaire “Joe”, and Kurt is so…no.

In this way, Kurt is back in the market and looking for love. Our sources say he’s confident he’ll meet the right person outside of reality TV. See also Aaron Rodgers became crypto with Shailene Woodley's Instagram post, Packers

Many fans of the show have speculated on social media that he picked Caroline, another fan favorite. We know what you’re thinking, but no… we’re told he doesn’t bounce back with her.