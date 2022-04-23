John Calipari is still working on bringing Sheldon Sharp back to Kentucky after a draft ad

Kentucky coach John Calipari says so cheddon sharp He has not made a final decision about his future playing and is continuing to discuss with the winger’s family whether Sharpe will remain in the NBA draft or play with the Wildcats next season.

“All I can say is that he might do this, but it’s not,” Calipari said Friday on SportsTalk with Kentucky basketball legend Dan Essel and Mike Pratt on ESPN 680 in Louisville.

Calipari added, “Nothing has changed in the past two months about how we’ve been doing this. I talk to his mum and dad, and we talk about once a week. I don’t take things for granted, but they will play a part in this.”

Sharp announced in Social media Thursday that he was entering the NBA draft but maintains his college eligibility. But sources have told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that Sharpe, who is sixth in the NBA ESPN ratingswill remain in the draft.



Sharp, who arrived in Kentucky as a five-star recruit and joined the spring class, did not play for the Wildcats in 2021-22.

Sources told ESPN’s Jonathan Jevoni that the 6-foot-6 Canadian winger — who was the #1 recruit in his class — graduated from high school in May, which will allow him to qualify for the NBA draft this summer.

Sharp wrote: “My path to this point was not a straight path to success, but my passion for this game and my dream of playing at the highest level allowed me to overcome challenges and disappointments and shaped me into what I am today.” In his Instagram post.

But Calipari said Sharp, who attended summer and fall classes in Kentucky, moved his possessions into the basement of the team’s dormitory, which players usually do when they plan to return.

“What has changed is that he is back,” Calipari said on Friday. “That was the plan. But suddenly some circumstances changed and maybe he could be picked in those early early choices. Maybe he can’t.”

Sharp’s return will boost the prospects of the team he will lead Oscar Chiboy, winner of the Wooden Award who announced this week that he is going back to school. Although it is widely believed that NIL money was a factor in Tshiebwe’s decision, he could become the second player to win the Wooden Award twice. (Won by Ralph Sampson in 1982 and 1983).

Peter’s in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament, one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. Saint Peter reached the Elite Eight before losing to North Carolina.

Despite the backlash he’s faced since suffering that loss, Calipari said he really put this match behind him.

“I moved on from that match,” Calipari said. “Did you grieve? What? Did you try it?”[-digit] Seeds, but I’m done with that. It’s following. How will we win next year? winning tournaments. That’s the only thing we put on this wall here.”