John Landau, Oscar-winning producer of ‘Titanic’ and ‘Avatar’, dies at 63

John Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of “Titanic” who also produced “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water,” has died, his family said.

Lando died in Los Angeles on July 5, according to his obituary. He was 63.

“The Avatar family mourns the loss of our friend and leader,” James Cameron, director of “Titanic” and the “Avatar” franchise, said in a statement. “His legacy was not just the films he produced, but the personal example he set — indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, insightful and utterly unique.”

“He made great films, not by wielding power but by spreading the warmth and joy of filmmaking,” Cameron said. “He inspired all of us to be and give our best every day. I have lost a dear friend and closest collaborator of 31 years. A part of myself has been torn apart.”

The films Landau produced with Cameron were three of the four highest-grossing films of all time, with Titanic and the two Avatar films grossing over $2 billion.

“He dedicated his career to bringing that sense of wonder to global audiences and everything he touched. Landau championed filmmaking, the importance of the theatrical experience, and the power of storytelling to bring people together,” his obituary read.

“John was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen,” said Alan Bergman, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment. “His incredible contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be sorely missed. He was a creative and successful producer, but he was also an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired everyone around him.”

Lando was also a producer on The third film in the “Avatar” series. Scheduled to be released in 2025.

“It’s hard for me to find the words right now, it’s been so heartbreaking to hear about your passing. You left us too soon, my thoughts are with you and your family right now,” said “Avatar” star Zoe Saldana. Instagram.

“Your legacy will continue to inspire and guide us on our journey,” she added.

Landau was born in New York City and attended the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts. He served as executive vice president of film production at 20th Century Fox, then as COO of Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment.

In the 1990s, Lando co-produced Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and Dick Tracy. He later produced Steven Soderbergh’s Solaris and Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel.

Landau is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Julie Landau, and their two children, Jamie Landau and Judy Landau. He is also survived by his two sisters, Tina Landau and Kathy Landau, his brother Les Landau, and a large extended family.