John Leguizamo Criticizes James Franco’s Representation of Fidel Castro: He’s Not Latino!

John Leguizamo I took to Instagram to speak out against choosing James Franco Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro is represented in the upcoming independent film Alina Cuba. diverse Franco’s choice confirmed On August 4, Miguel Bardem directed “Alina from Cuba”, based on a screenplay by Jose Rivera and Nilo Cruz.

“How does this still happen?” Leguizamo asked his Instagram followers about choosing Franco as the Cuban historical figure. “How does Hollywood exclude us but also steal our novels? No more Hollywood customization and streamers! Boycott! This F’d arrive! Plus a very difficult story to tell without exaggeration, that would be a mistake! I don’t have [problem] With Franco but he’s not Latin! “

Production for “Alina of Cuba” is set to begin August 15, with the crew shooting in Colombia. Franco will star opposite Anna Villavini, who portrays the character of Alina Fernandez, Castro’s daughter. The script follows Alina’s life as Castro’s illegitimate daughter and a critic of his rule in Cuba before she leaves the country and defects to Spain in 1993. The casting of Franco Fidel Castro was backed by real-life Fernandez, who stars in the film as a creative advisor and biopic.

The film’s supporting actors include Alanna de la Rosa, Maria Cecilia Botero, Harding Junior, Sian Chiong and Rafael Ernesto Hernandez. Mia Maestro also appears in the film as Alina’s mother, Natalia Revuelta, a Cuban socialite whom she gave birth to after an affair with Castro.

Leguizamo often advocates for Latin representation in Hollywood People Magazine In 2020, “we’re less than 1% of the stories told by Hollywood and streaming media and networks when we’re about 20% of the population, 25% of the US box office. I just feel it hurts kids not to see themselves reflected in the positive.”

Read Leguizamo’s full post on Franco’s selection below.