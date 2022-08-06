John Leguizamo Furious at Non-Latin James Franco as Fidel Castro – Deadline

John Leguizamo thought casting James Franco Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro is not Bueno.

This is “not good” for those of you who aren’t Latinos. like Franco.

Limit exclusive Posted earlier this week Franco, 44, will play Castro in the independent film Alina from Cuba. That led to an Instagram blast today from Leguizamo, who shouted out against having a non-Hispanic actor in the role.

“How does this still happen? How does Hollywood exclude us but also steal our narratives? No more Hollywood customization and streamers! Boycott! This f’d arrive! Plus a very difficult story to tell without exaggeration and that would be wrong!”