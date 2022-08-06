John Leguizamo Furious at Non-Latin James Franco as Fidel Castro – Deadline

John Leguizamo thought casting James Franco Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro is not Bueno.
This is “not good” for those of you who aren’t Latinos. like Franco.
Limit exclusive Posted earlier this week Franco, 44, will play Castro in the independent film Alina from Cuba. That led to an Instagram blast today from Leguizamo, who shouted out against having a non-Hispanic actor in the role.
“How does this still happen? How does Hollywood exclude us but also steal our narratives? No more Hollywood customization and streamers! Boycott! This f’d arrive! Plus a very difficult story to tell without exaggeration and that would be wrong!”
He added, “I don’t have a problem with Franco but he’s not Latin!”
His comments touched nerves, attracting 10,000 likes, including new ones the view Co-host Anna Navarro, who said she would join the boycott of the film.
Navarro wrote, “I would like to think that no Latin actor is worth all that money to sign up to play a murderous dictator who terrorized the Cuban people for six decades.” “For both of the reasons you have indicated, I join you in boycotting.”
Two-time Golden Globe winner Franco will collaborate with Image Award winner Mia Maestro, who portrays Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, a Cuban-born socialite with a passionate love affair.
They are joined by formerly advertised actress Anna Villavigne who portrays Alina Fernandez, aka Castro’s daughter.
Screenplay by Oscar-nominated writer Jose Rivera.Motorcycle Diary) and Pulitzer Prize winner, Nilo Cruz, follows the real-life story of a Cuban exile turned social advocate,
The film is shot entirely on location in and around Cartagena and Bogota, with Spanish-Colombian colonial architecture and design at play in Castro-era Havana, Cuba. The cameras started showing up on August 15th.
