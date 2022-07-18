Johnny Depp continues his concerts in Italy, with a cute red head in the clouds

Johnny Depp He’s a man for the city – maybe more so now that I Amber Heard The drama is finally in his back view… and on the horizon, perhaps a new flame!

JD was spotted out in Italy on Sunday, where he is in town to perform for the Umbria Jazz Festival alongside his fellow rockers. Jeff Beck. You know… the duo is kind of a two-man band right now – and they’ve been mired in performance for a month or more.

Here, we see Johnny getting out of a truck on the way to rehearsals, before his group – and would you look like here… He has an attractive mate who tags along for the ride.

In fact, this mystery seems to be the only person hanging around with Johnny here… handing him a bag at some point. It could just be a staff member/road he works with on tour – or, of course, it could be a love interest…although there isn’t a whole lot of evidence to prove it.

There is no clear PDA that we can see, but this woman seems happy to have Johnny. Everyone seems fascinated with who Johnny may or may not be dating these days – at first he was Camille Vasquez speculation which was BSAnd now… this.

Anyway, it’s great to see Mr. Depp still in good spirits – frankly, he has every reason to be. Amber’s appeal to overturn the ruling was just Close By a judge… So if she wanted one last chance to fight this thing, she’d have to appeal – which would cost her money. See also Nikama review: Shilpa Shetty's comeback makes you worry about Bollywood's future

