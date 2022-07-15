Johnny Depp meets star lawyer Camille Vásquez at his concert in Prague

Camille Vasquez was seen introducing her British boyfriend Edward Owen to her star client Johnny Depp at his concert in Prague on Monday.

The happy couple was seen laughing and joking with the Pirates of the Caribbean star backstage on his European tour with guitarist Jeff Beck, 79.

Depp is seen beaming at Vasquez, 37, and Owen, 38, before luring him into a bear hug as they smile and watch.

The 59-year-old has taken off on a concert tour, playing several concerts, and releasing new music after his high-profile legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vasquez also found herself in the spotlight after defending the actor in his highly publicized case – with the jury largely siding with him.

Heard claimed in a 2018 opinion piece for The Washington Post that she was a domestic violence survivor and has now been ordered to pay $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive damages.

A court ruled that Heard had slandered his reputation in the article, but the jury also awarded Heard $2 million in her counterclaim against Depp.

Vasquez was widely praised for her performance during the trial, and received a promotion after her courtroom success.

Vazquez was seen smiling and tenderly touching her British boyfriend Edward Owen after he was introduced to Depp in the backstage area at his concert. The actor then pulled him into an embrace before waving to fans who caught the interaction on camera

Vasquez and Depp raised eyebrows during their six-week legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard over how close they were. The couple was seen cuddling regularly and enjoying a heavy touch in the courtroom See also Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her daughter Ruby's "beautiful" wedding to her partner, Cynthia

Vasquez attended the ceremony with the rest of his legal team, Jessica Myers and Samuel Muniz. Fans were quick to comment, saying there was “real affection” between Depp and his entire legal team after the footage was posted online.

Footage posted to Instagram shows the actor waving to fans before Vasquez puts an arm around her boyfriend while chatting with Jessica Meyers and Samuel Moniz, who are also part of his legal team.

Owen, a successful Cambridge-educated senior manager at WeWork can then be seen cuddling the actor while Camille smiles at the pair.

Fans were quick to comment saying that there was “real affection” between Depp and his lawyer, as well as the rest of the cast.

Many fans believe Depp and his attorney could be having an affair after witnessing marital tender interactions during the six-week trial.

Vasquez didn’t initially shut down the rumors, laughing shyly when asked about their relationship, but was then spotted leaving the Ritz-Carlton, Virginia with her London-based boyfriend.

During the trial, a clip of Vasquez comforting Depp in the courtroom delighted fans on social media.

The lawyer previously described ‘and recently opened up about the situation again.

Speaking to Univision, she said, ‘Of course, I did [hug him]. He’s my friend, but he’s my client first, and he’s been going through something very difficult.

I love my clients so much and I’m Hispanic, I love hugging and touching people, not kissing. But I actually hugged him because he needed him.

Depp has also been accused of criticizing his ex-wife with stinging words during her performance on stage with legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck – the duo collaborated on the album ’18’.

Camille Vasquez, 37, and her boyfriend Edward Owen were seen leaving a Virginia hotel near Fairfax County Courthouse — refuting rumors that the attorney was dating the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Amber Heard requested her request to have the ruling overturned on Wednesday, and is said to be considering a retrial. Depp was also accused of criticizing his ex-wife with hateful words during her performance on stage with Beck

Depp joined Beck on stage at a recent series of UK concerts, playing songs composed by Dennis Wilson, Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix, and Killing Jock.

With one song, Depp sings her lyrics: “I think you’ve said enough for one night’s mom.”

While another sings: “You’ve been sitting there like an itchy dog ​​for seven years… If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

Heard had filed a motion to overturn Depp’s ruling or declare a trial error after the jury’s decision.

Her attorneys cited several factors, including a misidentification case with a juror, and that the verdict was not supported by the facts.

But Judge Benny Azcaret on Wednesday dismissed all allegations, ordering Aquaman’s actress to pay the money.

Heard still has the ability to appeal the ruling to the Virginia Court of Appeals, and has previously indicated she will.