Johnny Depp signs a new deal with Dior to return as the face of Cologne Sauvage

Roxanne Bacchus August 9, 2022 1 min read

If there is any doubt that the big names will be left behind Johnny Depp Again after his legal victory Amber Heardlet them rest… Dior is betting hard on JD with a new contract.

Sources directly linked to the deal tell TMZ…Johnny just signed with Dior to be the face of Sauvage for men. We’re told, it’s a 7-figure multi-year deal.


6/3/22

TMZ.com

We were told that the deal coalesced recently, solidifying after Dior honchos and a famous fashion shoot Greg Williams Someone attended Johnny and Jeff BeckRock concerts in Paris as a show in support of JD.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram media.

Our sources say that Johnny had a photo shoot with Greg before and after the Paris show, and the content will be used in a new advertising campaign by Dior.


Remember… Johnny first signed with Dior in 2015 as the face of cologne and the deal has just been renewed. It’s interesting… after Amber first made her allegations against Johnny, the Sauvage ad stopped airing on TV.

Johnny Depp Sauvage m

Like we first told you… Johnny’s OG ad is starting to get some Peak placement On FOX beyond Score a victory in the courtroom Against Amber…and now he has a new deal that will last for years.

