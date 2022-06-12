June 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Johnny Depp's 'Cry-Baby' motorcycle at auction

Johnny Depp’s ‘Cry-Baby’ motorcycle at auction

Roxanne Bacchus June 12, 2022 2 min read

There is a rare piece of Johnny Depp The movie’s history hit the auction arena…and the timing couldn’t have been better for the motorcycle he used in “Cry-Baby” to pull off 6-digits.

The bike is sick… It’s a 1955 Harley-Davidson… It’s the same one used on screen in the classic 1990 Johnny movie.

Baby Cry 1955 Harley

The Harley is being put up for sale through Kruse GWS Auctions and the opening bid is set at $250,000…with potential buyers needing to bid in $25,000 increments if they want to win the Johnny Film Tour.

If that sounds a bit steep, consider the massive wave of popularity that Johnny has been riding since then. Win the defamation case During Amber Heard. The truth is that all things about Deep are commodities nowadays.

The auction house says the Harley was the “photo bike” used during the filming of the principal photography…both on location in Maryland as well as in Hollywood.

The bike’s hands have changed over the years, and it is currently on display in a museum in Branson, Missouri after years of showings at various exhibitions across the country.

Also included in the auction Janis JoplinThe mandolin she was once gifted to Jimi Hendrix.

The machine is hand painted with flowers and phrases…including “Love Your Neighbor” and the name Jimmy. The auction house says the mandolin has been in private collection for 20 years and is on the market for the first time. They estimate it will be $250,000.

See also  Taylor Hawkins' wife makes first statement after drummer's death

Auction starts June 25th.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Britney Spears’ mother reacts to the wedding after ignoring the invitation

June 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Saucy Santana won’t apologize for Blue Ivy’s tweets before the Houston party

June 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Justin Bieber reveals he has facial paralysis

June 11, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Johnny Depp’s ‘Cry-Baby’ motorcycle at auction

June 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The largest predatory dinosaur in Europe discovered on the Isle of Wight

June 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

2022 NCAA Baseball Arch: Men’s College World Championship results, schedule

June 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Freak had plans for 65,535 versions of the original Pokémon

June 12, 2022 Len Houle