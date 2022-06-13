Johnny Depp's trial vs. Amber Heard live updates: Today's breaking news, reaction to the verdict, appeal...

Jeff Beck reveals album details with Deb

Johnny Deppwho last week won a near-complete victory in a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and English guitarist Jeff Beck will essentially release an album of covers next month, after taking to the stage together.

Call “18”, the 13-song album will be released on July 15.

“It’s as if you went through a recording store and moved from one genre to another,Beck told Reuters on Friday, saying they had begun work on the album for the first time at Depp’s home in France.

“There are two pairs of Motown, and there are two pairs of beach boy covers …sounds too good for home recording. Depp and Beck have been recording music since 2019 for the album, which also features two original songs for Depp, who has his own band The Hollywood Vampires. One of the songs is about actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr.

“We slowly built the songs we love,” Beck said. “We didn’t make any design.”

“He (…a voice) is very special and he gets the music going and I hope I’ve enabled him to open up to some songs he wouldn’t have been interested in otherwise.”

“Hopefully I helped him a little bit to get some sort of understanding and closeness and joke around, and just keep the fun thing going,” Beck said.

Beck was speaking on the sidelines of a Blue Board concert in honor of the late guitarist Jimi Hendrix at London’s Hard Rock Hotel. The building was formerly the Cumberland Hotel, where Hendrix often stayed before his death in 1970.

“It was one of the biggest remaining voids in rock and roll,” Beck said.