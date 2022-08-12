In April, Johnson & Johnson shareholders voted against suggestion To stop selling baby talcum powder in global markets such as Asia and South America – a demand fueled by concern about the company’s legal and reputational problems. Last year, the company faced $1.6 billion in talc-related litigation expenses and appropriated $3.9 billion the year before. Reputation trackers said the once-pure Johnson & Johnson name had been tarnished among consumers due to accusations about talc.

Talc-based products account for a small portion of Johnson & Johnson’s sales of consumer products, which also include first aid pads and Listerine mouthwash, but are responsible for a significant portion of the legal problems. In one case of talc, Johnson & Johnson was asked to pay 4.69 billion dollars to 22 plaintiffs in one of the largest personal injury rulings ever.

The company has attempted to limit its legal exposure with a sophisticated turnover of companies known as Texas Two-Step. In February, a New Jersey bankruptcy judge cleared the company to move forward with the gambit, which gets its name from a Foxtrot-inspired dance style and derives its complex structure from a whim in Texas business law.

The process of reorganization, which involves separating assets and locking them away from creditors, has only been tried a few times since it was conceived in 1989, mostly by companies facing asbestos exposure claims. If successful, it could protect Johnson & Johnson from billions of dollars in legal claims while showing an escape route for other companies mired in personal injury lawsuits.

The maneuver put Johnson & Johnson’s talc lawsuits in the doldrums It could leave claimants, some of whom are seriously ill, with less money to pay. Lawyers for the plaintiffs filed an appeal to try to stop the maneuver and said the next hearing was scheduled for September.

“After decades of selling talc-based products, the company realized that it could cause fatal cancers to unsuspecting women and men, J. & J. He finally did the right thing,” one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys told me O’Dell.