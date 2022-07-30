Jojo Siwa says Candance Cameron Bure left the details in an Instagram video

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The saga continues after that jojo siwa In a viral video on TikTok, Candance Cameron Bure described her as the “most shameless celebrity” she’s ever met.

On Tuesday, Puri, 46, shared a Instagram video Clear the air in Siwa, but the “Dance Moms” alum doesn’t seem to agree with everything Burr said.

“We talked on the phone. I shared that with her [Instagram video], “Siwa said to page six.” She did not share every detail of the meeting. But it was one of those memories that I just stuck with as an eleven-year-old.”

Puri shared that Siwa first met at the Filler House premiere when Siwa was 11 years old, and the actress did not stop on the red carpet and pose for a photo with Siwa.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE TALKS ABOUT JOJO SIWA AND SHOWS HER ‘The Most Outrageous Celebrity You’ll Ever Meet’: ‘No Drama’

“At the next party, she didn’t want to take a picture with me, and I was OK with that,” Siwa told the outlets. “But then I turned around, and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids. That made me really upset.”

On Tuesday, Puri said there was no “drama” between them, and that they had a “great conversation”.

“There is no drama. This is tea,” Puri said.

Bouri and Siwa It may have put an end to the drama, but the daughter of the “Fuller House” star got caught up in it.

Puri’s daughter, Natasha, 23, posted a message to Siwa on her Instagram story on Thursday.

“Respectively, saying ‘no’ to having a picture taken with you is not a ‘harsh experience,'” Natasha wrote, according to US Weekly, ‘this generation is very sensitive and has no backbone.’

“There are bigger issues in this world than this,” she added. “grow up.”

Ago “Fuller House” Premiere, Bure and Siwa appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” together in 2019.