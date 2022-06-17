Jon Snow Sequel “Game of Thrones” series in development at HBO – The Hollywood Reporter

You don’t know anything about her HBOPost-Game of thrones plans.

The network entered early development with its first sequel to its blockbuster fantasy drama: a live spin-off series about fan-favorite character Jon Snow, The Hollywood Reporter Learn.

Kit Harington is attached to reprise the role should a series proceed. The actor has been nominated twice for an Emmy for his portrayal of an action hero who struggles to uphold the noble values ​​of his family in a brutal world.

in thronesIn the eighth and final season, Jon Snow discovers that his real name is Aegon Targaryen, the potential heir to the Iron Throne. In the series finale, he is banished from Westeros and travels north of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind.

Since he finished his work in eight seasons thronesHarington appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and co-starred in 2021 eternity. He also recently starred in a live production of the National Theater of Henry V. on me thrones The actor is best known for enduring some of the show’s most gruesome filming, including the infamous final season of 11 weeks of winter night filming set in Northern Ireland.

The development marks an interesting new direction in HBO’s handling of author George R.R. Martin’s fictional world, a move not unlike Disney+’s management of its Star Wars and Marvel brands as the operator has found success releasing character-focused sequel series such as WandaVision (starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximov) and Obi-Wan Kenobi (With Ewan McGregor reprising his iconic role.)

Perhaps the most daring from a creative point of view is that the project will be overturned thronesThe final season as the final word on the fate of the surviving characters in HBO’s most iconic and Emmy-winning series of all time. In theory, the project could open the door to other surviving characters from thrones The universe re-emerges – as Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendolyn Christie).

This development news means that there are now seven thrones Ongoing projects as well as upcoming projects Dragon House The prequel series, which debuted on August 21. Dragon It tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen and takes place about 200 years before the events of thrones.

Other pre-HBO live in various stages of development are 10,000 ships (Also known as nemeria) with model Amanda Siegel, 9 trips (Also known as eel) with showrunner Bruno Heller, and Dunk and eggs With showrunner Steve Conrad.

There are also three animated prequel projects, including Golden Empirewhich is located in the land of Yi Ti, inspired by China.

There was no immediate comment from representatives for HBO and Harington.