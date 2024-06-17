Jonathan Groff’s star turn in “Merryly We Roll Along” earned him his first Tony

Jonathan Groff, a gregarious entertainer who loves and loves Broadway, won his first Tony Award Sunday night, taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical for his star turn in a transformative revival of “Merryly We Roll Along.” “

The award recognizes industry recognition for a musical theater star who has also had success on screen: He voices the characters Kristoff and Sven in the Disney “Frozen” films, and had a recurring role on the TV series. “cheerful” He played King George in Hamilton, a performance that reached a wide audience through the live film (as well as a popular cast album).

Tony acknowledges Groff’s sympathetic portrayal of Franklin Shepard, the Juilliard-trained composer who abandoned his youthful idealism and his theatrical career and co-writer to become a successful film producer. Groff uses his considerable charm to give the character, who can seem like a sellout, more depth, and in the process he helps make the musical, which was a notorious flop in 1981, a huge success this time around. (Another key factor: One of Groff’s co-stars is Daniel Radcliffe, of “Harry Potter” fame.)

Groff’s performance, the scaffolding on which the production stands, has received widespread critical acclaim. Jesse Green, writing in The New York Times, described Groff as “excitingly ferocious” and said “Groff, always a compelling actor, here rises to an unmissable level.” And Charles McNulty, Writing for the Los Angeles Times“The key to making this work — which is to say, making us care — is Groff’s performance, who humanizes Frank’s choices without sentimentalizing his story,” he said.