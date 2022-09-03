Jordan Montgomery straightens the Yankees after another tough outing

Jordan Montgomery’s dominance with the Cardinals has reached such a high level that he can hardly remember now that he was traded from the Yankees.

Montgomery, who was shipped to St. Louis before the July trading deadline, delivered the ball in the seventh inning to remain undefeated with St. Louis, Lars Notbar and Tommy Edman, and the Chicago Cardinals hit the Cubs 8-0 Friday night.

All went so well for 29-year-old Montgomery that he couldn’t help enjoying some reporters after his latest win.

“What trade?” asked Montgomery, laughing. “I don’t remember it. I turned the page. I’m excited to be here and want to go out and win every five days.

Montgomery, who is now 8-3 with a 3.15 ERA, has improved to 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA since he acquired it from the Yankees in a deal on August 2. He gave up a two-stroke to lead the seventh hit before undercut Jordan Hicks hit Zack McKinstry, Nick Madrigal, and Seiya Suzuki.

Although it could change, the Yankees are losing out on this deadline deal for now. Quick quarterback Harrison Bader, who the Yankees got on the trade, still hasn’t made it onto the field. he is Currently rehabilitating a foot injury (plantar fasciitis).

Jordan Montgomery USA Today Sports

As for the Cubs, they must have been tired of facing Montgomery. Left-handed, who split seven hits and two hits while walking only twice in the win, extended his goal-free streak against the Cubs to 22 innings. He defeated them 1-0 on August 21 at Wrigley Field and also threw a seven-goal innings earlier this season as a member of the Yankees.

“I just do a lot of pitches and throw three pitches for a strike,” he said. “So, I will continue to do that.”

The Cardinals’ third star, Nolan Arenado, said: “He is a perfect fit here. We are very happy to have him here and he is a Cardinal.”

“I just can’t believe he’s here. He was amazing. We’re so lucky to have him,” he said.

NL Central’s Leading Cardinals, winners of five of their last six games, had late hurdles from Nootbaar and Edman to break the bout that was close 3-0. Nootbaar’s eleventh home run and match number 12 for Edman came from Cubs loyal Sean Newcomb.

The Cubs had many chances, but they went 0-for-9 with two contestants in the scoring position. Manager David Ross couldn’t pinpoint why his club struggled so much against Montgomery.

“Tonight, it was a little different. Ross, whose struggling club have lost five of their last six, said, “I thought he was very dominant both times before we faced him. “He didn’t seem to have the best of him and his command, but he found a way with a couple of tailors and got the guys rolling. He does a great job of keeping us off-balance.”

– with AP