Jordyn Casts Doubt Over Possibility of Replacing Katy Perry on ‘Idol,’ But She Still Wants a Spot

Jordin Sparks She is not comfortable with her chances of being replaced. Kate Berry As a judge on “American Idol”… but she’s still open to the invitation, and even has an idea of ​​how to do it.

We caught up with the Idol alum in Los Angeles, where she confirmed she was serious when she applied to be the new judge for Season 23 — and while she doesn’t think her pitch went over well… she also says she still loves getting back to her Idol roots.

Oh hello @American Idol—I heard there’s an open seat at the judges’ table! I’ll put my name in the hat! 🙋🏽‍♀️ — Jordin Sparks (@JordinSparks) February 16, 2024

Jordyn says hiring someone like her to replace Katie makes sense in her opinion — because she’s been on the show and has the experience… but of course, it’s not really her decision.

Interestingly enough, Jordyn has a vision for what kind of judge she would be if the producers of “Idol” were inclined to give her a chance. Watch…she says she wouldn’t be Simon Cowell-Kind, but I still want to be honest.





a B C

Since Katie’s replacement has yet to be announced by ABC, plenty of celebrities have put themselves forward as possibilities to join the judges’ table — including Fantasia Barrino, Candy nameAnd Meghan Trainor.

However, there may be more than one judge seat open for Season 23… as Luke Bryan Tell painting In June that he has and Lionel RichieHis future in the singing competition is also unclear.