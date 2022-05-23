Joseph Kapila and Moise family shake hands during a service at Lubumbashi

The forum for unity and reconciliation in Cuttack closed its doors this Sunday, May 22, in Lubumbashi. The ceremony took place during a speech by Archbishop Monsignor Fuljens Mudeba of Lubumbashi. On this occasion, hundreds of dignitaries attended the handshake between Joseph Kapila and Moise Kadumbi. It should be noted that these two politicians have been experiencing high tensions for a long time following their political views.

With our correspondent in Lubumbashi, Denise Maho

At 10 a.m., the area around St. Peter and Paul’s Cathedral is overflowing with people. No one wants to miss the conciliation ceremony. An hour later, it was the beginning of the mass.

In the cathedral, Moses is seated on the right side of the altar, wearing a white robe. On the left, only former head of state Joseph Kapila holds the seat allotted to him. The mass lasts more than two hours. Then comes the long-awaited moment.

The Archbishop of Lubumbashi announces that the two Cuttack leaders have decided to make a gesture of reconciliation. Moise Kadumbi then advances towards Joseph Kapila. Everyone smiles and the two clap their hands.

Another strong moment is the ceremony of reconciliation. The two politicians washed their hands in the iconic waterfall that marks a new beginning. The ceremony was held in front of the cathedral in the presence of all religious leaders and activists at the end of the ceremony.

Finally, everyone shared a meal where Joseph Kapila called on the youth to follow the recommendations of the forum because he said that today’s ceremony was about the unity of Kadanga. Forum participants also recommended the release of detainees arrested for their political views.

I hope we do not fail to offer Moyes Kadumbi and Kapila the opportunity to compromise, because through them other Katangayars, other Congo and Kapila or the countries that supported Moses also saw the opportunity to compromise. This handshake has provoked many emotions among the people who came to attend the Reconciliation Conference Denise Maho

But what does this gesture mean? Should we see a reconciliation between these two personalities? Or is this a practical gesture in view of the 2023 election deadline?