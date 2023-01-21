Joseph the Penguins, Sens. Mathieu Joseph leaves the snow together

Defender penguins PO Joseph And his older brother Matthew Josepha forward for the Senators, lived out a childhood dream when they played each other for the first time in the NHL on Friday night in Pittsburgh.

Neither player scored a point in Pittsburgh’s 4-1 win, but they did go into the penalty area together when they coincidentally tied the game on a high penalty shootout while their parents, Frantzi Joseph and Frans Teyon, watched from the stands.

PO Joseph bashfully admitted that his brother might not have deserved a penalty, acknowledging that he might have thrown himself in by mistake.

Mathieu Joseph said: “I don’t know if they think it’s going to be funny or if we both get a penalty at the same time. But things happen. I’m sure my parents had a good laugh about it, but I didn’t think it was funny.

Their parents definitely had a good laugh, as caught on video after the fact.

This is not the first time that two brothers have taken penalties in the same match.

In 1997, Keith and Wayne Primeau got into a fight with each other at the Buffalo Sabers-Hartford Whalers game in Connecticut and went into the penalty area.

And in 1992, Brent and Rich Sutter got unsportsmanlike in the second half and then slammed slam dunks against each other in the third during Chicago Blackhawks Street. Louis Blues match.

Information from ESPN Stats & Information and the Associated Press was used in this report.