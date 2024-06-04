Josh Brolin joins Daniel Craig in Knives Out 3

Josh Brolin

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Oh, snap. Josh Brolin has joined the new cast Take out the knives Mysterious movie.

Rian Johnson gives an angry look Dead Man’s Wake: A Knives Mystery Which, like the other parts, is headlined by Daniel Craig.

The Netflix feature is heading towards starting production in early June in the UK and already has a large list of suspects (and perhaps a murder victim or two) in the form of… United“Josh O’Connor, Civil war Actress Cailee Spaeny, Ripley star andrew scott, scandal alum Kerry Washington, and screen and stage veteran Glenn Close, hook Straight shooter Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis who starred in the thriller Luckiest girl alive For Netflix.

Plot details and character information are being kept in the body bag, but the film is expected to follow the same deliciously elliptical path as Johnson’s predecessor. Take out the knives Secrets. Surrounded by a cast of colorful characters, eccentric detective Benoit Blanc (Craig) will uncover the details behind a murder.

Johnson wrote the screenplay and is directing. He also produces with partner Ram Bergman via their T-Street banner.

Brolin has become a familiar face in the franchise in recent years, and is perhaps best known for playing Marvel villain Thanos in the last two sequels — with multibillion-dollar grosses — Avengers films. He also starred in Deadpool 2 He acted as Cable and appeared opposite Timothée Chalamet in the movie Sand dunes films. On the ground level, he starred in two gritty films Killer hack Thriller and crime films.

Brolin can currently be seen starring in the second season of Prime Video’s sci-fi western series External scope, on which he also serves as executive producer and director. The actor is currently in production Weaponsdirector Zack Krieger’s follow-up to the popular horror film barbaric. This November, the author adds to his resume as HarperCollins publishes his memoir, From under the truck.

He is repped by CAA and Johnson Shapiro.