Josh McDaniels – “No worries” about the Raiders’ QB position

Henderson, Nevada. – Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Thursday that he’s not concerned about reports and rumors that freshman quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may not be able to play this season.

“I don’t have any worries,” McDaniels said. “You guys might be worried. I have no worries.

“I will not put a schedule or days on anything.”

Garoppolo, who joined the Raiders on a three-year, $72.75 million free agent contract on March 17, also signed a waiver/release in place of an injured left foot he suffered on December 4 while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. .

He had surgery after signing with the Raiders and was unable to practice on the field with the team during volunteer OTAs, even though Garoppolo was in the building. The Raiders hope he will be available at the start of training camp while he continues to rehabilitate.

Garoppolo’s intro press conference was postponed that March day, presumably after the Raiders found problems with his foot and got him to sign a waiver.

Asked that day to shed light on the delay and if injury played a role, Garoppolo said: “No need to worry.

“I mean, it was just the talking, the language, things like that. But no, I think both sides, they knew what we wanted to accomplish, so it was actually very collaborative. We just get together.”

Garoppolo’s $11.25 million signing bonus was also rolled into a base salary — giving him a total of $22.5 in base salary for 2023 — and lending credence to the idea that Las Vegas could part with him if he’s unable to pass a physical before the season begins.

When asked why there was “no concern” about the quarterback position, McDaniels smiled.

“I don’t worry about things I can’t control,” McDaniels said. “I have a very good intel telling me we’re going to be OK, you know what I mean? So again, nothing happened that was going to change that, and that’s why I feel that way.”

Brian Hoyer, who has experience in the McDaniels system since his time with the New England Patriots and is entering his 15th season in the NFL, signed with Las Vegas as a free agent in another offseason and has been taking first-team representatives. The Raiders also drafted Aidan O’Connell out of Purdue in the fourth round and returning second-year player Chase Garbers.