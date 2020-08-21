Joy and ache of increasing crops for supermarkets

Rebecca Ndung’u farms spinach and sukuma wiki on a combined 40 acres in Limuru, Kiambu County, offering the make to 18 branches of a grocery store in Nairobi below the enterprise title Recea Enterprises.

Frank Akhubula spoke to her and to Prof Douglas Miano, an agricultural professional

Not many individuals might think sukuma wiki and spinach can be very good cash-makers. What did you see?

Rebecca: Sukuma wiki and spinach are between the most effective crops to develop simply because they are rarely afflicted by health conditions and a person harvests for a lengthy period.

I ventured into the organization just after failing to purchase excellent vegetables from supermarkets.

Some of the suppliers did not even stock the make still need was there, I chose to fill this gap.

When did you start out the farming?

Rebecca: I began in 2014 with an acre, but before that, I experienced sold the generate from the boot of my automobile following obtaining from farmers.

I 1st sought a agreement from Uchumi grocery store and started out obtaining vegetables from the farmers for shipping and delivery to the shops.

But I encountered difficulties that included fluctuation of rates and I was not certain about the security and high-quality of the greens.

I decided to farm them myself just after borrowing Sh400,000 from different sources as funds.

The dollars went on leasing the piece of land, manure, placing up irrigation methods and labour.

Most land in the place is nowadays leased at an ordinary cost of 300,000 for each acre every year. But contracts are compensated in advance for a period of time of 3-5 a long time.

How do you mature your crops to meet up with the expectations established by prospective buyers?

Rebecca: 1st, the seeds are planted in a nursery and then transferred to key industry.

It will take a further 45 times for harvesting to get started. For spinach, we alternate the varieties supplies by unique firms.

The crops are grown partly organically. We plant onions on the edge of the farm to repel insects.

How several kilos do you harvest?

Rebecca: We harvest two tonnes of sukuma wiki and spinach every day, which we pack in bunches weighing .5g and deliver to Quickmart supermarket, which is 1 of my consumers.

How do you prepare the vegetables in advance of advertising?

The vegetables are washed and tied in bunches weighing 2.5g that go for Sh25. Our shipping vans are not installed with refrigeration elements, so washing ahead of taking to the suppliers they stay fresh new.

The business enterprise is very good the current market is stable but providing to this kind of retailers has its reasonable share of challenges.

What issues, it must be any farmers’ aspiration to have this sort of formal market place?

Rebecca: Prior to I commenced providing to my present clients, I used to promote my develop to Uchumi .

The grocery store, on the other hand, sunk with my income and it however owes me to date. My prayer is that the suppliers continue to be secure, it pains that some of them are dealing with closure or are not paying out suppliers.

What does it just take to get a deal to sale to a supermarket? What do they have to have?

You ought to current samples and have a certification from the horticultural association of Kenya.

If the deal is accredited, you need to have to guarantee shop proprietors that supply will be as stipulated in the agreement.

What lesson have you learnt so much by marketing to supermarkets?

Rebecca: Supermarkets fork out for supplies following some time, which unquestionably has an effect on cash movement to operate business enterprise.

One will have to consequently have a source of revenue to meet up with jogging expenses. Additional, anyone who desires to sale farm generate to the official market place have to adhere to criteria and stay away from reneging on the deal.

What is your guidance on use of organic and natural farming procedures?

Prof Douglas Miano, College of Nairobi: Organic and natural manure is most effective utilised when completely decomposed and can be applied at any time on the farm.

On the other hand, inorganic fertilisers are best utilised when soil assessment has been completed to ascertain nutrition needed.

Similarly, for regulate of pests and health conditions, chemical compounds need to be utilized judiciously, as a past resort but a single need to try to regulate the two organically.

