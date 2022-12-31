December 31, 2022

Judge stops fast food law in California because restaurants and unions are chasing after each other

Cheryl Riley December 31, 2022 2 min read

A Sacramento Superior Court judge on Friday blocked a proposed California law that would give the state power to negotiate the wages and working conditions of fast food workers.

The bloc depends on the outcome of the proposed referendum being pushed Fast food giants to crush the proposed changes.

The Fast Food Accountability and Recovery Standards (“FAST”) Act has seen significant opposition from restaurateurs and franchisees as labor unions struggle to give the state a seat at the table in negotiating wages.

Fast-food franchisees say AB 257 in California may increase costs, and unfavorable business model

A sign hangs in front of a McDonald’s restaurant on April 28, 2022 in San Leandro, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Getty Images)

The law would create a 10-member council capable of setting minimum wages and standards for working hours at fast-food restaurants within the state.

Interest groups in the restaurant industry are seeking a referendum in November 2024 to repeal the legislation.

USA President Joe Erlinger slams California’s fast food workers’ bill

Governor Gavin Newsom

California Governor Gavin Newsom angrily denounced the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, during a press conference in Sacramento, California, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli/AP Newsroom)

Elections officials have not yet finished counting signatures on the referendum proposal, but if enough is counted, the court ruling will stop the law from taking effect until Californians can make up their minds.

California’s Department of Industrial Relations will begin putting the law into effect Sunday pending a successful reform application. However, concrete wage negotiations likely won’t begin until late next year.

Service Personnel International Federation He was a major proponent of the legislation.

The union accused McDonald’s, Chipotle and other chains by name of ignoring workers’ welfare for the sake of commercial considerations.

