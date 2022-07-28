Judicial Censorship of Marina Ovsyannikova and Kiev Counterattack in the South

You missed the latest events related to tensions Ukraine ? Don’t panic, 20 minutes Takes stock for you every evening at 7:30pm. Who did what? Who said what? Where are we? Answer below:

news of the day

Journalist Marina OvsyannikovaFamous for interrupting a Russian state channel newspaper with a poster against the attack Ukraine, was fined this Thursday for again condemning the conflict. A court Moscow He was fined 50,000 rubles (about 800 euros) for “discrediting” the Russian armed forces, an offense introduced in early March to stifle criticism.

He is accused of saying that the operation in Ukraine was a “crime” while speaking to journalists on July 13 during a hearing on jailed adversary Ilya Yachin. Four days later, the 44-year-old journalist was briefly arrested in the Moscow region.

Sentence of the day

President Putin was determined to take over a country. He failed in this goal. Ukraine has not been conquered and will not be conquered. »

The US Secretary of State did not mince his words this Thursday when he was due to meet with his counterpart. Russian Sergei Lavrov in the coming days. Anthony Blinken also renewed Washington’s support Kiev.

Number of days

84% Such is the proportion of Ukrainians against any territorial concession to Russia. “This is an important sign that Ukrainians are determined to continue fighting for their sovereignty,” commented the Hybrid War Analysis Group, which commissioned the poll.

The trend of the day

In the occupied area Gerson, in the south of the country, three villages have been recaptured from the Russians in the past two weeks as Ukrainian forces launch a counteroffensive. According to Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Chief Executive, these are the villages of Ivanivka, Lozove and Andriivka.

The British Ministry of Defense has assessed that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is “gathering momentum”. “Ukraine used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three of the bridges over the Dnipro River, which Russia relies on to supply areas it controls,” it notes. London He believes Russian troops stationed west of the Dnipro River are “very vulnerable.”

In Kherson, under Russian occupation, attacks continue and the city is “virtually cut off from other occupied territories”. “Its loss would seriously undermine Russia’s efforts to portray the occupation as a success,” London said.