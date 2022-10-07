Judy Tenuta, who played the accordion in stand-up comedy ‘Love Goddess’, dies at 72

Judy Tenuta, the stand-up comedian who rose to fame during the ’80s, gave her crazy, erratic comedy while dressing up oddly, playing the accordion and painting herself “The Love Goddess,” died Thursday in Los Angeles. She was 72 years old.

Its longtime manager, Roger Ball, said the cause was ovarian cancer.

Ms. Tenuta advanced at a time when the comedy industry was almost exclusively male and was the first female stand-up comedian to win Best Comedy Actress at the American Comedy Awards in 1988, According to a biography on her official website. She was also nominated for a Grammy for her comedy albums “Attention Butt-Pirates & Lesbetarians!” and “in the gods we trust”.

“Judy’s stand-up routine has been aptly described as outrageous and astounding comedic,” According to her list of accreditations on her official website. “She recently became a dedicated minister and has converted her audience to her distinct religion, Judaism.”

The comedian rose to national fame with a 1987 HBO comedy special “Women of the Night,” in which she starred alongside Ellen DeGeneres, Rita Rudner, and Paula Poundstone.