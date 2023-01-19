Julian Sands is missing while hiking California’s treacherous Mount Baldy – Deadline

Updated with search detailsSearch and rescue teams are looking today for a British representative Julian Sands, which was lost in the San Gabriel Mountains over the weekend. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is searching for sand in the Baldy Bowl area Baldy mountain Since he was reported missing on Friday, January 13 at 7:30 p.m

According to SBCSD:

On January 15, 2023, the sounds of the phone showed that sand was heading for the Mount Baldy area. Additional phone calls from the cellular provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to a lack of cellular service and most likely a cellular power outage. A late ping via Sands’ Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, 2023, provided a possible location on one of the trails to the summit of Mount Baldy. This area was searched by ground researchers and a helicopter. Land and air researchers could not find any evidence in this area that would help locate Mr. Sands.

The 65-year-old Sands, who lives in North Hollywood, is an experienced hiker and has climbed the Andes Mountains and the Swiss Alps. He has appeared in movies like Warlock, Ocean’s Thirteen, The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Arachnophobia And Leaving Las Vegas.

said the actor The Guardian in 2020 that he was happiest when “approaching a mountaintop on a cool morning” and had aspirations of climbing “a remote peak in the high Himalayas, like Makalu”. The closest he came to death, he said, was “in the early 1990s, in the Andes, he got caught in a terrible storm at 20,000 feet with three others. We were all in very bad shape. Some of the guys close to us died; we were lucky.”

The search for sand was halted Saturday night when avalanche hazards and hazardous trail conditions developed at the 10,000-foot summit. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department pulled ground crews searching for sand off the mountain.

Searches continued with helicopters and drones, and ground crews will resume when weather conditions improve, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department urged others to avoid the Mount Baldy area, saying it was “too dangerous, even for a skilled hiker.” At least three people have died climbing the mountain in the past six years. More recently, Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas died after falling down an icy slope, according to her. Los Angeles Times.

Authorities are also searching for Bob Gregory of Hawthorne, who was reported missing by family members Monday, ABC 7 reports. The San Dimas station in Los Angeles County said the search for Gregory is being conducted in the Crystal Lake area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains.

previously on WednesdayBritish actor Julian Sands disappeared while hiking Southern California’s 10,000-foot Mount Baldy, northeast of Los Angeles.

Authorities in San Bernardino County are searching for Sands, 65, who was reported missing Friday. It is believed to be on the Baldy Bowl Trail, a popular spot in the San Gabriel Mountains.

“Due to severe weather and alpine conditions, the search was difficult and the use of air resources was limited over the weekend,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Research is ongoing with air resources and further updates will be provided as they become available.”

Sand has appeared in films such as Warlock, Ocean’s Thirteen, The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Arachnophobia And Leaving Las Vegas.

The search comes amid harsh weather in the mountains.

Over the past four weeks, San Bernardino County search and rescue teams have responded 14 rescue missions “On Jebel Baldy and in the surrounding area,” the police said in a Facebook press release on Wednesday.

“These rescue missions were for lost, stranded, and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, over the past four weeks, two hikers have not survived after falling and injuring themselves.”

Police reiterated that the weather on the mountain was “very bad and dangerous” amid the high winds and severe storms that recently swept the state.

“The snow has turned to ice which makes hiking extremely dangerous,” the police department said.