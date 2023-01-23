Julian Sands – LIVE: Fellow climber shares touch as the search for the missing actor enters Day 10

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?

Get our free weekly email for the latest film news from film critic Clarice Loughrey Get our free The Life Cinematic email

A fellow mountaineer has shared a tribute to Julian Sands as the search for the missing actor enters its tenth day.

Sands, 65, was Reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains on Jan. 13, as local authorities continue searches by “helicopters and drones when weather permits.”

On Twitter, Sarah Crosby shared a tribute to A room with a view Najm, having apparently met him during a trek on Mount Kilimanjaro.

“Praying for Julian Sands, who we met on Mount Kilimanjaro,” she wrote on Twitter Sunday evening (January 22).

“He entertained us with Shakespeare and Keats and he was the first person to pick us up as an engaged couple. He even carried a hunk up the mountain to give it to us. He’s a lovely soul.”

On Friday, January 21, ground crews were still unable to continue search efforts for the actor, due to the danger of avalanches in the area.

The search has recently intensified as officials use mobile phone forensics to help locate the actor.