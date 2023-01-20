Julie Bowen talks plastic surgery on ‘The View’

Sunny HostinComplete honesty about allowing plastic surgery Julie Bowen To open up about her.

The “Modern Family” star appeared in “the viewWednesday reflects on the benefits of becoming famous later in life. She recalled on the talk show that she was 39 and pregnant with twins while filming the pilot episode of her hit ABC comedy, and was so overwhelmed with motherhood that her sudden stardom didn’t affect her as much as it might when she was. younger.

“All I cared about were these little kids,” she said, referring to her twins, who are now teenagers. “I didn’t even notice everything else going on… I had a life and boobs I could put in my shoes.”

When the panel laughed, Joy Behar assured the actor that she and her hosts could all be together.

“We all have that, except Sunny,” Behar said, prompting Hostin to nod.

“Yes, I recently had a breast reduction and lift,” said Huston.

“Did you talk about it, just like that?” Bowen said surprised.

“Yeah, I freed myself,” Houston shrugged.

“God, I love you,” Bowen said. “I love that.”

Inspired by Hostin’s lack of shame, Bowen quickly launched her own story about getting plastic surgery.

“I finally fixed my stomach,” Bowen said, clutching her stomach. “Finally, after all these years. They tore it up, the twins tore it up. And I said, ‘Once ‘Modern Family’ is done… I’ll fix it. ‘But it’s been 11 years! So after 11 years, we’re done Friday and Monday with them in and they love sneakers.”

Julie Bowen in 2022. Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images

“Yeah, they stitched you up [like a sneaker]said co-host Sarah Haines, while indicating that she was tying something on her stomach. See also The author reveals who could be the villains in Prince Harry's memoirs

“You look kidnapped! You look good,” said Hostin, with Bowen giving her approval.

“Thank you… I guess?” Bowen said in response.

Last week, Hostin spoke with the people About having breast reduction and liposuction last summer. She told the magazine that she was speaking about it publicly because she wanted to remove the stigma from him.