Julio Rodriguez defeats Pete Alonso in Los Angeles

Everyone digs the long ball.

The Home Run 2022 derby takes place at the Major League Baseball Monday night in Los Angeles on the eve of the 92nd All-Star Game.

Seattle Mariners player Julio Rodriguez, the 21-year-old rookie, will be attending an upcoming party, hitting 32 hurdles in the first round and 31 in the second to upset two-time champion Pete Alonso of the Mets.

In a shocking first-round match, 42-year-old Albert Pujols defeated top seed Kyle Schwarber in a tiebreak, and proceeded to the semifinals to face Juan Soto.

finals

Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) vs Juan Soto (Nationals)

Rodriguez – 18 – 446 feet tallest: Fantastic display in the two-minute final of the Seattle phenom looking to become the youngest derby winner in history.

No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Marines) defeats No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets)

Rodriguez – 31 hours – Longest 450 feet: The 21-year-old rookie is doing it again, hitting 31 homers to put some serious pressure on Alonso, the two-time title holder.

The 21-year-old rookie is doing it again, hitting 31 homers to put some serious pressure on Alonso, the two-time title holder. Alonso – 24 Hours – Longest 463 feet: Down the hero goes! Alonso had no luck when he hit some off the left field wall, but he couldn’t tie the creeps together and would have taken a near-perfect run for Rodriguez’s best.

No. 4 Juan Soto (National) defeats No. 8 Albert Pujols (Cardinals)

Pujols – 15 hours – Longest 419 feet : The 42-year-old sure had something in the tank and put together a solid run that could push Soto over the edge.

: The 42-year-old sure had something in the tank and put together a solid run that could push Soto over the edge. Soto – 16 hours – Longest 459 feet: Soto needed most of his bonus time, but beyond the power of the Pujols, the combo is damned.

No. 8 Albert Pujols (Cardinals) defeats No. 1 Kyle Schwarber (Pheles)

Pujols – 13 Hours – Longest 434 Feet: In his latest home derby, the 42-year-old showered with love from the fans and his fellow players, who all came to embrace him before bonus time.

In his latest home derby, the 42-year-old showered with love from the fans and his fellow players, who all came to embrace him before bonus time. Schwarber – 13 hours – Longest 470 feet: The 2018 runner-up struggled throughout his tour and couldn’t get past the fence in his extra minute of time. We’ll have a tie breaker!

The 2018 runner-up struggled throughout his tour and couldn’t get past the fence in his extra minute of time. We’ll have a tie breaker! PUJOLS WINS TIEBREAKER, 20-19: The Pujols found a groove in the extra one-minute round while Schwarber rebounded too late. What a disappointment!

No. 4. Juan Soto (Nationals) defeats No. 5 Jose Ramirez (Guardians)

Ramirez – 17 Hours – Longest 421 feet: The Cleveland star hit with his right hand, constantly digging balls into the left-field stands, but that probably wouldn’t be enough to hold off Soto.

The Cleveland star hit with his right hand, constantly digging balls into the left-field stands, but that probably wouldn’t be enough to hold off Soto. Soto – 18 hours – Longest 482 feet: Made it look easy and didn’t even need a full minute of bonus time, leaving it with 1 second left in the system.

No. 2 Pete Alonso (Mets) defeats No. 7 Ronald Acuña Jr (Braves)

Akuna – 19 hours – Longest 472 feet : He couldn’t find his foot early and hit Homer one at 440 feet to gain 30 seconds of overtime. The gas was clearly running out at the end, but a massive effort from a man tore up the AFC Champions League days before last year’s All-Star Game.

: He couldn’t find his foot early and hit Homer one at 440 feet to gain 30 seconds of overtime. The gas was clearly running out at the end, but a massive effort from a man tore up the AFC Champions League days before last year’s All-Star Game. Alonso – 20 hours – Longest 480 feet : It wasn’t great for Alonso about a minute ago, but as it is, he got hot when it mattered and got him out about halfway to a minute bonus time.

No. 6 Julio Rodriguez (Marines) defeats No. 3. Cory Seeger (Rangers)

Rodriguez – 32 hours – Longest 463 feet: The 21-year-old rookie was locked up and hit 14 home runs before taking a break in the middle of the three-minute round. He got a pep talk from Mookie Betts before bonus time and added seven more in the extra minute.

Seager – 24 Hours – Longest 451 Feet: With his dad on the hill, the ex-Dodger would poke through the right stands with his teammates and be late on the Tour, but he didn’t have enough to catch Rodriguez. Despite that, fans loved it

The “polar bear” carries some special timber.

Last year, the two-time defending champion named Mets coach Dave Gauss to his Cramee bench at Derby Home Run. Although Gauss is now a consultant with the Nationals organization, he will cast Alonso on Monday in Los Angeles.