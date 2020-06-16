This is the June 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has been granted permission to move to Stage 2 of the re-opening which will provide a much needed boost for our economy. It will take affect on June 19.
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020. Case information released on June 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of June 14, 2020.
- Confirmed cases in Oakville is 239 – plus 1
- Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
- Confirmed and likely cases total is 265 – plus 1
- Total Deaths: 3 – no change
- Recoveries: 229 (95.8% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
- Completed Cases: 232 (recovered & deaths) (87.5% of all cases)
- No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
- 1 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 1
- 33 confirmed active cases – minus 1
- Total number of deaths has decreased from 25 to 24 as there was a reporting error to public health that has now been corrected.
- Halton approved move to Stage 2 on June 19, 2020
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020. Case information released on June 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of June 14, 2020.
- 708 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3
- 79 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2
- 787 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5
- 661 recovered (93.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3
- 24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – minus 1 *
- 683 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.8% of all
- 99 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – minus 3
- 102 confirmed active cases – plus 3
- 1 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
- 5 people are still in hospital – minus 1
- Number of daily new deaths drops into single digits
- Province approves all but three regions move to Stage 2
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020.
Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 13, 2020.
- 32,370 confirmed cases – plus 181
- 27,213 cases are recovered, 86.2% of all cases – plus 252
- 2,527 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 8
- 29,738 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%
- 21,751 tests performed
- 18,258 cases under investigation
- 419 people hospitalized – minus 19
- 104 people in ICU – plus 1
- 69 people requiring ventilators – minus 8
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:
Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals
- 569 total outbreaks reported – plus 4
- 100 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change
- Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) expanded to include businesses with payroll lower than $20,000
- Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will provide international airlift support to transport urgently needed medical and humanitarian supplies for COVID-19
Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada
Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020.
Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM for June 12, 2020.
- Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,787
- 377 new cases
- 8,146 deaths – plus 39
- 60,272 recoveries
- 68,418 resolved cases (69.3% of all cases)
