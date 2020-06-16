Advertisement

This is the June 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has been granted permission to move to Stage 2 of the re-opening which will provide a much needed boost for our economy. It will take affect on June 19.

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020. Case information released on June 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of June 14, 2020.

Confirmed cases in Oakville is 239 – plus 1

Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change

Confirmed and likely cases total is 265 – plus 1

Total Deaths: 3 – no change

Recoveries: 229 (95.8% of confirmed cases) – plus 1

Completed Cases: 232 (recovered & deaths) (87.5% of all cases)

No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change

1 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 1

33 confirmed active cases – minus 1

Total number of deaths has decreased from 25 to 24 as there was a reporting error to public health that has now been corrected.

Halton approved move to Stage 2 on June 19, 2020

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020. Case information released on June 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of June 14, 2020.

708 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3

79 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2

787 total cases (confirmed and probable) – plus 5

661 recovered (93.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3

24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – minus 1 *

683 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.8% of all

99 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – minus 3

102 confirmed active cases – plus 3

1 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change

5 people are still in hospital – minus 1

Number of daily new deaths drops into single digits

Province approves all but three regions move to Stage 2

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020.

Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 13, 2020.

32,370 confirmed cases – plus 181

27,213 cases are recovered, 86.2% of all cases – plus 252

2,527 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases – plus 8

29,738 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%

21,751 tests performed

18,258 cases under investigation

419 people hospitalized – minus 19

104 people in ICU – plus 1

69 people requiring ventilators – minus 8

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

569 total outbreaks reported – plus 4

100 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) expanded to include businesses with payroll lower than $20,000

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will provide international airlift support to transport urgently needed medical and humanitarian supplies for COVID-19

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020.

Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,787

377 new cases

8,146 deaths – plus 39

60,272 recoveries

68,418 resolved cases (69.3% of all cases)

