June 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update

This is the June 15th Oakville COVID-19 Update. Oakville has been granted permission to move to Stage 2 of the re-opening which will provide a much needed boost for our economy. It will take affect on June 19.

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Oakville

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020. Case information released on June 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of June 14, 2020.

  • Confirmed cases in Oakville is 239 – plus 1
  • Probable cases in Oakville is 26 – no change
  • Confirmed and likely cases total is 265 – plus 1
  • Total Deaths: 3 – no change
  • Recoveries: 229 (95.8% of confirmed cases) – plus 1
  • Completed Cases: 232 (recovered & deaths) (87.5% of all cases)
  • No Oakville Institutions Outbreaks – no change
  • 1 cases in OTMH (includes cases from outside of Halton) – minus 1
  • 33 confirmed active cases – minus 1

 

  • Total number of deaths has decreased from 25 to 24 as there was a reporting error to public health that has now been corrected.
  • Halton approved move to Stage 2 on June 19, 2020

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Halton

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020. Case information released on June 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM for the end of day of June 14, 2020.

  • 708 COVID-19 confirmed cases – plus 3
  • 79 cases believed to be positive but awaiting confirmation – plus 2
  • 787 total cases (confirmed and probable) –  plus 5
  • 661 recovered (93.4% of all confirmed cases) – plus 3
  • 24 deaths (11 related to institutions – 44%) – minus 1 *
  • 683 cases resolved (recovered + deaths) – 86.8% of all
  • 99 active cases (confirmed + probable according to Halton) – minus 3
  • 102 confirmed active cases – plus 3
  • 1 ongoing institutions outbreaks – no change
  • 5 people are still in hospital – minus 1

 

  • Number of daily new deaths drops into single digits
  • Province approves all but three regions move to Stage 2

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Ontario

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020.

Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 2:00 PM for June 13, 2020.

  • 32,370 confirmed cases – plus 181
  • 27,213 cases are recovered, 86.2% of all cases – plus 252
  • 2,527 deaths, 7.9% of those confirmed cases –  plus 8
  • 29,738 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.9%
  • 21,751 tests performed
  • 18,258 cases under investigation
  • 419 people hospitalized – minus 19
  • 104 people in ICU – plus 1
  • 69 people requiring ventilators – minus 8

 

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks:

Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals

  • 569 total outbreaks reported – plus 4
  • 100 active, ongoing outbreaks – no change

 

  • Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) expanded to include businesses with payroll lower than $20,000
  • Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will provide international airlift support to transport urgently needed medical and humanitarian supplies for COVID-19

 

Status of COVID-19 Cases in Canada

Plus or minus figures are tabulated from the last update which was June 14, 2020.

Information released as of June 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM for June 12, 2020.

  • Total number of confirmed and suspected cases in Canada is 98,787
  • 377 new cases
  • 8,146 deaths – plus 39
  • 60,272 recoveries
  • 68,418 resolved cases (69.3% of all cases)

