August 2, 2022

June 29, 2022 was the shortest day on Earth due to a slight 'fluctuation'

August 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, was a little shorter than any other day by 1.59 milliseconds, all because slight “wobbles” of the earth, According to the scholars.

The average day is 86400 seconds, or 24 hours but timanddate.com It reported that June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shorter than that. On that day, the Earth completed one revolution in a fraction of a second in less than 24 hours.

This slight “oscillation” made that day the shortest day on record since the atomic clocks began. According to Insider It is not uncommon for the Earth to “sway” because it is not a perfect sphere.

Earth’s atmosphere traps ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat: NASA report, NOAA

(NASA)

Other causes of the Earth’s “wobbles” are Oceanic tides and gravity of the moon and climate and processes in the Earth’s inner or outer layers, according to Timeanddate.com. The website reported that the Earth has been accelerating over the years. In 2020, it reported that Earth experienced 28 of its shortest days since measurements using atomic clocks began in the 1960s. Now, in 2022, the Earth is still spinning faster with the shortest day recorded on June 29.

many Scientists connect change quickly to something called “Chandler Wobble”, which is when there is a file A change in the Earth’s rotation on the axis. Insider reports that Seth Carlo Chandler saw the first “Chandler Wobble” movie in the late 1880s.

See also  Dragon docks with the International Space Station on SpaceX's 25th cargo mission

Although the “Wobble” has shortened the time of Wednesday, the occurrence does not change much in our daily lives.

Ashlyn Messier is a staff writer for Fox News Digital.

