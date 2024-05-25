May 26, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Jury awards Bungie victory in landmark anti-cheat decision

Jury awards Bungie victory in landmark anti-cheat decision

Len Houle May 26, 2024 2 min read

Yesterday’s jury decision awarded Bungie (PDF) a tidy sum of $63,210. Bungie attorney James Parker said in an emailed statement to the edge The company is “committed to our players and will continue to protect them from fraud, including taking this and future cases to court.”

In 2021, Bungie filed a lawsuit against AimJunkies and four defendants (here’s a PDF Complaint), alleging, among other things, that they were hacked Destiny 2 To copy the code used in cheating operations. Some of Bungie’s complaints – such as AimJunkies’ violation of Provision of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act Preventing circumvention of copyright protection technology – went to arbitration and saw Benji wins $4 million. AimJunkies appealed after the judge affirmed this award. This appeal is still being processed, as well ribbed Written this week.

Phoenix Digital founder David Schaefer will move to dismiss the jury’s verdict and appeal it if necessary. According to Totilo. However, the ruling is important, given that fraud claims tend to end in other ways, such as settlements. (Example: Judge Close a grand theft auto Scam dealer In 2018 after a Take-Two Interactive lawsuit, or when Bungie settled another cheating lawsuit in 2022 for $13.5 million.)

A win would only mean change in Bungie’s pocket, and is unlikely to put an end to online cheating, but it does score the jury on the legality of creating such cheats. That makes this more significant than Bungie’s $63,000 pocket change prize allows.

See also  Lenovo ThinkStation P360 Ultra stuffs 16 cores of CPU and GPU into a small desktop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Last Of Us director shows Sonny putting words in his mouth

May 25, 2024 Len Houle
1 min read

A judge ordered Google to calculate the costs of Epic’s largest Play Store order

May 25, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

The next Doom game has a name, and will be revealed at the Xbox Game Show – Report

May 25, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

A security guard was moving actress Maciel Taveras off the carpet

May 26, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The largest ice shelf in Antarctica is behaving strangely

May 26, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Caitlin Clark’s next WNBA matchup: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces tonight

May 26, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Jury awards Bungie victory in landmark anti-cheat decision

May 26, 2024 Len Houle