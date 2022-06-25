June 26, 2022

Justin Ress DQ is flipped after the Rollercoaster 50 Back Gold medal ceremony

June 25, 2022

2022 World Aquatics Championships

50 men’s wallpaper – finals

  • world record: 23.71, Hunter Armstrong (USA) – US Trials 2022
  • Championship record: 24.04, Liam Tankock (Britain) – 2009 World Championship
  • 2019 World Champion: Zayn Waddell (Republic of South Africa), 24.43
  1. Justin Reese (USA) – 24.12.2019
  2. Hunter Armstrong (USA) – 24.14
  3. Ksouri good (POL) – 24.49
  4. Thomas will be (ITA) – 24.51
  5. Apostolos Christo (Greece) / Robert Glenta (ROU) – 24.57
  7. Ole Braunschweig (Germany) – 24.66
  8. Isaac Alan Cooper (Australia) – 24.76

Some of the back-to-back judges in the men’s 50-legged final added an extra layer of drama on the final day of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Justin Reese He won his first singles world gold with 24.12 – the 14th fastest swim in history – before a video review ruled out the 24-year-old American for being completely submerged at the end. But less than an hour later, after the runner-up Hunter Armstrong She topped the podium at the medal ceremony, and DQ was overturned.

I touched Reese at 24.12, just 0.02 seconds ago Armstrong, the world record holder in this event. While he was the presumed winner, Armstrong seemed visibly upset at the way his teammate had been robbed.

“I was really proud of Justin,” Armstrong said. “This was a great race. We were only 0.2 seconds away.

“I would have preferred a second place and it was with me than having the title with DQ,” Armstrong added. “It’s not what I wanted. I was incredibly proud of him. He’s just an amazing athlete, a great talent, and a complete slob. He’s capable of so much. To take that from him, it’s disgusting.”

The American duo was marching into the field leading up to the finals, with Armstrong also .02 behind top-seeded Reese’s time 24.14 in the semifinals. It’s the second gold medal of the week for Reese, who helped the Americans to victory in the 4×100 freestyle relay last Saturday. He got his equipment later during a private ceremony without the other medals on the podium.

Polish teen Ksouri good He will return to his bronze medal position after taking the silver during the ceremony. His 24.49 figure was just 0.10 from his national record earlier this week. Thomas will be He climbed down the podium with a score of 24.51, a few days after breaking the world record in defending 100. Ceccon was also far from his Italian record of 24.46 in prelims.

