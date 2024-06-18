Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI in the Hamptons: Source

The pop star will appear in court on Tuesday.

Singer Justin Timberlake has been arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

Timberlake drove his car through a stop sign and swerved into an oncoming lane of traffic at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sag Harbor Village police.

The pop star was driving a 2025 BMW on Madison Avenue when he failed to stop and failed to maintain his lane of travel. When police stopped him, they said Timberlake was “driving drunk,” according to police.

Timberlake (43 years old) was detained overnight for trial, then released on Tuesday morning on his own recognizance.

Timberlake is playing two concerts in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week as part of “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” in support of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

ABC News has reached out to a representative for Timberlake for comment.

Timberlake first gained massive popularity as a member of the boy band *NYSNC in the late 1990s and early 2000s before going solo in 2002. His debut release, “Justified,” sold millions of copies and included the hits “Cry,” “I Am a River.” And “your body rocks.”

He has won 10 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, and a host of Billboard Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards. Timberlake was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for his theme song to “Trolls,” the hit single “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Timberlake reunited with his *NYSNC bandmates last year to much fanfare on the theme of the “Trolls Band Together” soundtrack. he is too Reunited with *NYSNC To perform in March.

He has also starred in several big box office films, such as “The Social Network,” “Bad Teacher,” and “Friends With Benefits.”

This is a developing story. . Please check back for updates