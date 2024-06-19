Justin Timberlake charged with DWI has been released from police custody





Justin Timberlake has been arraigned on a drunken driving charge and has been released from police custody in New York, according to his lawyer.

According to police, the singer was observed around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday morning “driving drunk” in Sag Harbor, New York. A statement from Sag Harbor Police said Timberlake was driving a 2025 BMW when he failed to stop at a stop sign and failed to maintain his lane of travel.

An officer conducted a traffic stop, and Timberlake told police that “he had a martini and I followed my friends home,” according to court records.

Timberlake’s eyes were “bloodshot and glassy” and there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” coming from his breath, it was alleged in court records.

A Sag Harbor Village Police Department officer described him as “incapable of distraction,” adding, “He was slow to speak, was unsteady on his feet, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Timberlake also refused a chemical test three times, the first time saying, “No, I’m not going to take a chemical test.”

The report contains details of field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest and held overnight pending investigation, according to police. He was also cited for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane, his attorney Ed Burke told CNN.

Timberlake was released without bail and has a court date scheduled for July 26.

Sag Harbor is a village located in the Hamptons on eastern Long Island. Timberlake left the American Hotel in the area shortly before his arrest, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Matt Agudo/Instar Images Justin Timberlake leaves court in the Hamptons with attorney Ed Burke on Tuesday, June 18.

Timberlake is currently on tour with his latest album “Everything I thought it wasHe is next scheduled to perform in Chicago at the United Center on Friday.

Over the weekend, Timberlake wrote a tribute to his two sons and shared his Father’s Day plans in a post. Instagram.

“My two greatest gifts. I learn more about myself every day just because you chose me to be your father. I will always be there for you through your peaks and valleys… to lift you up and show you how high you can go in this life and to lift you up when you fall. And of course, to pepper you with jokes Insufferable dad all the way. I love you both so much. “Thank you for giving me my biggest goal… for today: let’s all relax and let dad watch the final round of the US Open,” Timberlake wrote ”

Timberlake, 43, is married to producer and actress Jessica Biel. The couple married in 2012 and are parents to Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.

This story has been updated.