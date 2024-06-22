Justin Timberlake gives a speech at his first concert after his DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Justin Timberlake shared a heartfelt message to his fans at his first concert after being arrested for drunk driving in the Hamptons.

We’ve been together through the ups and downs, the ups and downs. “It’s been a tough week, but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment now,” the singer and actor told the Chicago audience as they erupted in cheers, according to the British Daily Mail. Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Timberlake’s tour on Friday at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, was an “I can’t stop the feeling!” It is the singer’s first performance since he was arrested by local police in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly arraigned on a drunk driving charge before being released without bail.

A law enforcement officer pulled the artist over and “determined that Mr. Timberlake was driving drunk.” Mr. Timberlake was placed under arrest, processed and held overnight for arraignment this morning, according to a police statement obtained by Hollywood Reporter Earlier this week.

The “Mirrors” artist is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which comes in support of his sixth album, Everything I thought I was. the people magazine It was previously reported that Timberlake was planning to continue touring following his arrest.

He concluded his speech on Friday by saying, “I know it’s hard sometimes to love you, but you continue to love me and I love you too. Thank you so much!”

Timberlake is also scheduled to perform at the United Center in Chicago the previous Saturday Head to Madison Square Garden In New York next week.