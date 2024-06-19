Justin Timberlake’s lawyer speaks out about the star’s DWI arrest

Justin Timberlake’s lawyer is speaking out after the pop star was arrested on DWI charges in the Hamptons.

Powerful local attorney Edward Burke Jr. issued a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, saying:[We] We look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. We will have more to say in due course. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s Office.

Timberlake, 43, was taken into custody shortly after midnight Tuesday in Sag Harbor, New York.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday morning. SAG HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT/AFP via Getty Images

The BMW was seen swerving after leaving the diner. hamptons.com

The “Cry Me a River” singer was charged with driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations, including failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to stay in the correct lane of travel.

The singer was photographed leaving the Sag Harbor Village Police Department on Tuesday morning.

Burke is a prominent Hamptons attorney who has represented Matt Lauer, Lizzie Grubman, Jason Kidd, and other high-profile clients.

The singer’s attorney, Edward Burke Jr., tells Page Six that he “looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake.” Doug Koontz

Burke is the Hamptons’ top lawyer to the stars. Doug Koontz

He accompanied Timberlake to the Sag Harbor Village Police Department. Doug Koontz

Ironically, his office is also located in Sag Harbor, near where Timberlake’s accident occurred.

The “SexyBack” singer was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance Tuesday morning.

His next court date is set for July 26, but we’re told he won’t have to attend the procedural hearing.

Timberlake is currently on tour and is scheduled to play at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 25-26. Reuters

Meanwhile, his wife Jessica Biel is busy filming a movie in the Big Apple. JC Pictures

She appeared stoic when she was seen for the first time since her husband’s arrest. JC Pictures

The former *NSYNC member was pulled over after having dinner with friends Monday night at the Historic American Hotel in Sag Harbor, where “there were cops stationed outside,” a source previously told Page Six.

We hear Timberlake, who was driving a gray 2025 BMW, failed a field sobriety test and repeatedly refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The arresting officer “was so young he didn’t even know who the pop star was,” the insider shared, adding, “He didn’t recognize him or his name.”

Biel and Timberlake have been married since October 2012. Getty Images by Justin Timberlake

They have two sons, Silas and Phineas. Instagram/@justintimberlake

A criminal complaint obtained by Page Six states that the Friends With Benefits actor claimed he had just one martini at the luxury Long Island hotel before following his friends home.

However, police noted that he had “bloodshot and glassy eyes,” which could be seen in his photo, as well as a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath during the investigation, according to documents.

“He was a gentleman,” a second source tells us. “He showed no entitlement at all. He refused the tests, but that is his right.”