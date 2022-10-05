Justin Verlander punctuates Cy Young’s campaign with 5 unsuccessful rounds in season finale

Justin Verlander In postseason form.

The Houston Astros ace pitched five innings no-hit against Philadelphia Phyllis On the Tuesday before manager Dusty Baker wraps up his night. The Bullpen Astros failed to bring home the no-hit, as Will Smith allowed three hits in the ninth. But the Astros ran away with win 10-0 Excellent effort from Si Young’s favorite with their postseason Scheduled to start October 11.

Verlander had his best in his short run as he scored 10 hits and one walk as the only starting player allowed him. But with the post-season looming and securing the No. 1 seed in the AL, Becker refused to tax the ace arm. Verlander pulled after 77 throws, 51 of which went for strikes.

Justin Verlander was in post-season form against the Velez. (Troy Taormina/Reuters)

Hunter Brown and Hector Neres took control of the hill and kept Velez off the hitting pole through eight rounds. But Phyllis Musk Garrett Stubbs He broke up the show with a single introduction from Smith at nine.

The effort puts an exclamation mark on another stellar season for Verlander that ends with a record of 18-4, 1.75 ERA and 185 strikes in 175 innings. If he wins Cy Young at the age of 39, it will be his third in his career. And he might not have been too bothered to lose to the no-hitter game combined. He has three of his already.