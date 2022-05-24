Kaley Cuoco and Tom Belfry are adored at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame

Kaley Cuoco was amazing as she supported her boyfriend Greg Berlanti, 49, in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 36-year-old looked elegant in a floral pop-up trouser suit with shades of purple, yellow and green while posing for photos with producer The Flight Attendant, who has received his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The rising actress wore her long blonde hair in loose layers and accentuated the ensemble with layered gold chains and sheer framed sunglasses.

Kaley paired her blaze with long pants, and she wore a matching slim belt around her midriff.

Sitting next to her was the Big Bang Theory star: boyfriend Tom Belfry, 39.

The 6-foot-2-inch piece wore a warm Los Angeles spring outfit in a purple and black short-sleeved shirt and charcoal pants.

The intrigued couple held hands, smiled, laughed and seemed to be in their own world as they sat in the front row in the guest section and waited for the celebration to begin.

The duo made their relationship official on May 15, when the Harley Quinn actress shared a black and white photo of her kissing the Ozark star with the caption “Heart on sleeve.”

The actress announced twice divorced in an interview with joy For the April issue it was released that she has no plans to marry again, but “I would like to have a long-term relationship or partnership.”

The Southern California native revealed that she was undergoing treatment to deal with heart shock.

“My therapist and I work to forgive and forgive myself for making mistakes,” she said.

Never Again: Twice-divorced Callie has said she will never marry again. Tom has never been married and has no children

Treatment: The Wedding Ringer actress admitted that she was undergoing treatment to overcome the grief of her failed marriages

The Otter Ring actor has never married and has no children.

The shattered star got his start in Daytime TV with roles in As The World Turns and The Guiding Light, for which he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Best Young Actor in 2008.

Tom later ventured into prime-time television, starring in shows such as Banshee (2015-2016), Iron Fist (2017-2018), and Ozark (2020-2022).

