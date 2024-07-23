July 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kamala Harris compares Donald Trump to a predator and a ‘gunman’ in her first campaign speech

Kamala Harris compares Donald Trump to a predator and a ‘gunman’ in her first campaign speech

Rusty Knowles July 23, 2024 1 min read

When Donald Trump funded Kamala Harris’ campaign for California Attorney General

As Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump face off in the November presidential election, the American press — including The New York Times And this Wall Street Journal – On Monday, the billionaire recalled funding his future opponent’s campaign years ago.

In 2011, early in his political career, Donald Trump contributed $5,000 to Kamala Harris’ campaign when she was running for California Attorney General. When Kamala Harris launched her re-election campaign in 2013 she contributed an additional $1,000. His daughter Ivanka Trump contributed $2,000 to this second campaign, the newspaper reported. Sacramento Bee In 2020.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams reported at the time that Harris donated $6,000 to a nonprofit that advocates for the civil and human rights of Central Americans. “But this donation was made only in 2015, a year after he was re-elected attorney general and launched his bid for the Senate.”The newspaper said.

The Principal Legal Adviser to the Government is the Attorney General of the State. He is therefore responsible for applying the law in his state.

See also  Top 10 happiest countries in the world are almost all European countries!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Authorities are on high alert after a 14-year-old boy died of Nipah virus
2 min read

Authorities are on high alert after a 14-year-old boy died of Nipah virus

July 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles
More than 500 Democratic delegates are backing Kamala Harris, whose first public appearance since Joe Biden’s resignation is expected this afternoon.
2 min read

More than 500 Democratic delegates are backing Kamala Harris, whose first public appearance since Joe Biden’s resignation is expected this afternoon.

July 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles
The Secret Service rejected requests to beef up the former president’s security
2 min read

The Secret Service rejected requests to beef up the former president’s security

July 22, 2024 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

Life on the Street is finally coming to Peacock
2 min read

Life on the Street is finally coming to Peacock

July 23, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
Brandon Marsh out; David Dahl back to third base; Whit Merrifield has painful start with Braves – NBC Sports Philadelphia
2 min read

Brandon Marsh out; David Dahl back to third base; Whit Merrifield has painful start with Braves – NBC Sports Philadelphia

July 23, 2024 Joy Love
5 Features That Will Make iPhone 17 the Biggest Update in Years
5 min read

5 Features That Will Make iPhone 17 the Biggest Update in Years

July 23, 2024 Len Houle
Conservatives launch plans to elect new leader
3 min read

Conservatives launch plans to elect new leader

July 23, 2024 Frank Tomlinson