Kamala Harris compares Donald Trump to a predator and a ‘gunman’ in her first campaign speech

When Donald Trump funded Kamala Harris’ campaign for California Attorney General

As Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and former Republican President Donald Trump face off in the November presidential election, the American press — including The New York Times And this Wall Street Journal – On Monday, the billionaire recalled funding his future opponent’s campaign years ago.

In 2011, early in his political career, Donald Trump contributed $5,000 to Kamala Harris’ campaign when she was running for California Attorney General. When Kamala Harris launched her re-election campaign in 2013 she contributed an additional $1,000. His daughter Ivanka Trump contributed $2,000 to this second campaign, the newspaper reported. Sacramento Bee In 2020.

Harris campaign spokesman Ian Sams reported at the time that Harris donated $6,000 to a nonprofit that advocates for the civil and human rights of Central Americans. “But this donation was made only in 2015, a year after he was re-elected attorney general and launched his bid for the Senate.”The newspaper said.