Kansas City Chiefs Team Up With Hallmark for Christmas Movie

The Kansas City Chiefs combine the holiday treats: football and Hallmark movies.

The NFL team has teamed up with Hallmark to produce an original holiday movie centered around the two-time consecutive Super Bowl champions.

The movie’s name is “Holiday Landing: A Presidential Love StoryProduction will begin next month, with filming taking place entirely in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans will see scenes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the first time a movie has been filmed there.

“This partnership unites two passionate fan bases and gives us the opportunity to showcase the energy and tradition of Chiefs Kingdom on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. New release.

To honor the project between the two Kansas City-based organizations, the city lit up the downtown skyline in purple and red Wednesday night, the news release said.

Who will be in ‘Holiday Touchdown’?

While no Chiefs players have been announced to be involved in the film, the team has revealed its three main stars.

The holiday sports romantic comedy stars Tyler Hines of “Shifting Gears,” Hunter King of “Two Scoops Of Italy” and Ed Begley Jr. of “Better Call Saul.”

What is the theme of ‘Holiday Touchdown’?

The film follows die-hard Chiefs fan Alana Hegeman (King), who is determined to win the team’s Cheerleader of the Year competition, and director of fan engagement Derek (Haynes). The two begin to feel romantic tension while Derek evaluates whether Alana’s family deserves to win the competition.

But when Alana’s grandfather (Begley Jr.) loses his antique winter hat, she begins to wonder about her future with Derek unless “a little Christmas magic can win.”

50% of Hallmark viewers watch sporting events during the holidays

Although this collaboration may seem strange, the leaders and Hallmark are certain that the film will be the perfect movie for the holiday season.

According to the press release, more than half of Hallmark Channel viewers also watched sports during the channel’s Countdown to Christmas broadcast last year in 2023.

“Because Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs are both local and rooted in values, tradition and community, there is a special chemistry between these two iconic organizations,” Darren Abbott, Hallmark’s chief brand officer, said in a statement. “By blending the warmth of Hallmark’s storytelling with the excitement of professional football “We are pleased to give the public a front-row seat to this community’s spirit, its rich traditions, and its passionate fans.”