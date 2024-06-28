June 28, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs Team Up With Hallmark for Christmas Movie

Roxanne Bacchus June 28, 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs combine the holiday treats: football and Hallmark movies.

The NFL team has teamed up with Hallmark to produce an original holiday movie centered around the two-time consecutive Super Bowl champions.

The movie’s name is “Holiday Landing: A Presidential Love StoryProduction will begin next month, with filming taking place entirely in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans will see scenes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the first time a movie has been filmed there.

“This partnership unites two passionate fan bases and gives us the opportunity to showcase the energy and tradition of Chiefs Kingdom on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. New release.

To honor the project between the two Kansas City-based organizations, the city lit up the downtown skyline in purple and red Wednesday night, the news release said.

Who will be in ‘Holiday Touchdown’?

While no Chiefs players have been announced to be involved in the film, the team has revealed its three main stars.

The holiday sports romantic comedy stars Tyler Hines of “Shifting Gears,” Hunter King of “Two Scoops Of Italy” and Ed Begley Jr. of “Better Call Saul.”

